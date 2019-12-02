There were 451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,302 in the last 365 days.

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President on 'Republic Day'

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, on the occasion of his country's 'Republic Day,' which is observed on December 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Touadéra and to the country's Prime Minister Firmin Ngrébada, on the occasion.

