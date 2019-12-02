Fuji Food Products, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Ready-to-Eat Sushi, Salads and Spring Rolls Manufactured on the East Coast Due to Potential Listeria monocytogenes Contamination
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential Listeria monocytogenes Contamination
- Company Name:
- Fuji Food Products, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls
Company Announcement
Fuji Food Products, Inc. (Fuji) announced today the voluntary recall of ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold to select retailers and distributors along the East Coast and Upper Midwest. The voluntary recall is in response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the potential for product contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products.
Fuji Food Products is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Fuji Food Products will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue.
The problem was discovered in their Brockton Massachusetts facility by a routine inspection conducted by the FDA. The company has ceased production and distribution of their products in this facility as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused this problem. Fuji Food Products has never before recalled any of its products.
"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it,"" said Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."
The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. Consumers who have purchased any of the following products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.
For inquiries consumers are welcome to call the customer service line at 1-888-667-1504.
Product was sold and/or distributed in the following states and includes the following retailers:
Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin and was sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.
Following is a complete list of affected products and their sell-by dates.
|UPC Code
|Product Description
|Range of Sell-By Dates
|7-32869-28101-5
|Okami 8pc California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28102-2
|Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28103-9
|Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28104-6
|Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28105-3
|Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28111-4
|Okami 8pc Supreme Combo
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28112-1
|Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28122-0
|Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28200-5
|Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28201-2
|Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28262-3
|Okami 8pc Seafood Combo
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28114-5
|Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28113-8
|Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|603751
|Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl
|11/20/2019-12/04/2019
|614719
|Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad
|11/19/2019- 12/03/2019
|908795
|Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz
|11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
|921510
|Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz
|11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
|646574
|Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz
|12/10/2019-12/24/2019
|348966
|Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|348997
|Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|513289
|Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|603775
|Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll
|11/20/2019-12/04/2019
|909822
|Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
Company Contact Information
- Media:
- Gene Grabowski
- 202-270-6560
