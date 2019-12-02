Monroe & Kent Home Kicks Off Cyber Monday Event With Up to 50% Off

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe & Kent Home kicked off Cyber Monday with a selection of discounts across furniture, lighting & décor.



The 48-hour event which started December 2, sees merchandise marked down by as much as 50%.

Popular favorites on sale include the Porter Occasional Chair , a rich navy-blue velvet chair that is marked down by $230.

Selling fast is the Lanesborough 96” Sofa down from an original $2120 to $1325, and a customer favorite, the Constellation Floor Lamp has been marked down from $3,000 to $2,400.

In addition to a selection of deep markdowns, Monroe & Kent Home is offering 20% off regular priced merchandise site-wide, and guaranteed, free delivery nationwide, before Christmas on all furniture purchases.

To benefit from the 20% off regular merchandise, customers should use code CYBER19 at check out. Sale items are already marked down, and the discount will be reflected at checkout. All sale orders are final purchase.

About Monroe & Kent Home

Chicago based Monroe & Kent Home is an omnichannel retailer operating an ecommerce platform – mandkhome.com and stores in Chicago, IL and Marlton, NJ with additional store openings planned for the West Loop of Chicago and Montgomery, NJ in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Clare OShea

PR

+1 872-215-2820

hello@mandkhome.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.