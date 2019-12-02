Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market To Reach USD 14.97 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Size – USD 4 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.9%, Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Structural biology and molecular modeling

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising presence of contract research organizations, increasing healthcare IT spending, and unprecedented evolution of the healthcare infrastructure and standards, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are key factors contributing to high CAGR of structural biology and molecular modeling during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global structural biology and molecular modeling market was valued at USD 4.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.97 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9%. The global structural biology and molecular modeling market is an essential part of the worldwide healthcare sector and has already made vital contributions in obtaining remedies to several diseases. The structural biology and molecular modeling field are concerned with an arrangement of various molecules in biological compounds and how the peculiarity of the arrangement affects the nature of the compound. The field also shows different alterations in the structure of the compounds affecting their environment and showing the position of each part of the structure, which is linked to the overall nature of the compound.

Improving the quality of medicine and healthcare, in general, has been a key focus of governments across the world in recent years due to the rising volume of patient demographics and the growing geriatric population. This has driven consistent investment in medical research in recent years, making steady development of the structural biology and molecular modeling techniques market likely in the future. Rising drug resistance coupled with high drug attrition rate is engendering the requirement for extensive R&D activities, which is presumed to boost the adoption of structural biology & molecular modeling techniques in the drug discovery and development process. The high cost of equipment may hamper the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Researchers of the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Austria proceed out molecular dynamics simulations to study the activity of humanized antibodies (Ab2/3H6), which is believed to neutralize HIV-1.

Large drug attrition rate associated with late-phase clinical trials in drug development is a significant contributor of the elevated costs, which is further presumed to propel the demand for modeling techniques to reduce the probability of drug failure.

Potency determination of a new drug molecule in the silicon screening of 3-D chemical structures expedite the lead discovery and optimization process, thereby allowing the greater focus to be laid on targets with high therapeutic potential.

North America captured a dominant share in the overall structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market with 35%. Heightening their R&D capabilities to ensure high medical standards is expected to propel the demand in this region.

Threading is valued at 883.9 million in 2018 and expected to reach 3.23 billion in 2026 by increasing technological advancements in threading segment.

Molecular dynamics is the fastest-growing segment with CAGr of 17.7% and expected to reach 2.61 billion in 2026.

Stringent regulation by government and availability of alternatives is one of the restraints to this market growth.

The key market players for this market include AlDassault Systemes, Agile Molecule, Accellera Ltd., Bioinformatic LLC, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Chemical Computing Group, and CLC bio

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Structural biology and molecular modeling market based on tools, application, and region:

Tools (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

SaaS & standalone modeling Homology modeling Threading Molecular dynamics Ab Initio Hybrid Others

Visualization & analysis

Databases

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Drug development

Drug discovery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

