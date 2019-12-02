Quantum Repeaters - Global Market and Technology Appraisal & Forecast (2019-2028) Featuring Boeing, Corning, IBM, NTT, Raytheon, Toshiba & Yeda Institute

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Repeaters: A Market and Technology Appraisal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Quantum repeaters are a critical enabling technology for quantum networking. The advent of commercial quantum repeater products will transform the market in much the same way that optical amplifiers transformed the telecommunications business. With quantum repeaters available to quantum networkers, fiber optics will begin to dominate quantum transmission.

The applications for high-data-rate long-haul quantum networks are only just beginning to be thought through. At this point in time, there are multiple schemes for how to build quantum repeaters, none of which have been proven. When there is a breakthrough, not only will quantum networking be brought much closer to reality, but the quantum repeater business will grow quickly to a sizeable market.



At the same time, a fully commercialized quantum repeater, because of its inherent value to quantum networking, could itself generate a substantial market. Without quantum repeaters, there is no solution to maintaining entanglement over fiber optic cable at distances more than approximately 100 km, thus a true worldwide fiber-optic quantum network cannot be built.

In this new report:

Reviews the current status of quantum repeaters and provides an analysis of where this technology is headed both technologically and commercially.

Provides a roadmap for quantum repeater products from laboratory proof-of-concept to technically sound and economically viable products.

Offers the reader an analysis of the leading quantum repeater strategies and our assessment of their likelihood of success in the global market. Work in the area of quantum repeaters is accelerating at major firms such as NTT, Raytheon BBN, Toshiba, Corning, and many others.

Includes strategic profiles of all of the leading research groups, regional consortiums, and industrial firms involved with developing quantum repeater systems and components. In these profiles, we discuss the product marketing strategies that are evolving for quantum repeaters, how quantum repeaters will fit into quantum networks and how quantum repeater projects will be financed.

Discusses material choices for quantum repeaters. Quantum repeater materials research has been focused on rare earth ion-doped solids, diamond color centers, crystalline solids, and alkali metal vapors and molecules.

The report also contains 10-year forecasts for quantum repeaters in volume and value terms. Three potential market scenarios for quantum repeaters (low growth, medium growth, and high growth) are explored with the economic and market opportunities and implications of each possible growth path indicated for each scenario.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

E.1 Current status of quantum repeaters

E.1.1 Promising research in quantum repeaters

E.2 From research to real products

E.3 Summary of 10-year forecasts for quantum repeaters

E.3.1 Low-growth scenario

E.3.2 Medium-growth scenario

E.3.3 High-growth scenario

E.4 Companies and institutions to watch in the quantum repeater space

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this report: Quantum repeaters as a business opportunity

1.2 Objective and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology of this report

1.4 Plan of this report

Chapter Two: Quantum Repeater Status and Technical Evolution

2.1 Types of a quantum repeater

2.1.1 Trusted node repeaters

2.1.2 Memory-based quantum repeaters

2.1.3 Non-memory-based quantum repeaters

2.1.4 Photonic quantum repeaters

2.1.5 Hashing quantum repeaters

2.1.6 Ion trapping quantum repeaters

2.1.7 DLCZ protocol quantum repeaters

2.1.8 Diamond NV-based systems

2.2 Repeater schemes

2.2.1 Single sequential quantum repeater

2.2.2 Single-photon repeater

2.2.3 Single-photon with additional detection step repeater

2.2.4 Single-photon over two links repeater

2.5 Quantum-repeater performance and price

Chapter Three: Research Groups and Company Profiles

3.1 Research groups and consortia

3.1.1 EU Quantum Flagship

3.1.2 Institute of Photonic Sciences (Spain)

3.1.3 MIT

3.1.4 NICT

3.1.5 Princeton University

3.1.6 QuReP

3.1.7 QuTech

3.1.8 UCL Quantum Science and Technology Institute

3.1.9 University of Innsbruck

3.1.10 University of Science and Technology of China

3.2 Company profiles

3.2.1 Boeing (Disruptive Computing and Networks)

3.2.2 Corning

3.2.3 IBM

3.2.4 NTT

3.2.5 Raytheon

3.2.6 Toshiba

3.2.7 Yeda Institute

Chapter 4: Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Repeaters

4.1 Forecasting methodology: Three growth scenarios

4.1.1 Low-growth: Academic/niche applications:

4.1.2 Medium-growth: Expensive devices for military, academic, high-value IT

4.1.3 High-growth: Low-cost, reliable devices for many commercial applications

4.2 Forecast by end-user Type: By growth scenario

4.3 Forecast by quantum repeater type: By growth scenario

4.4 Forecast by geography: By growth scenario

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ff0aw3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.