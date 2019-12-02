Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market 2019-2024 Featuring Use Cases on RBR, Techn, Schlatter & Navantia

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Lifecycle Management Market by Software (Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDm) Software, Mechanical Computer Aided-Design Software (MCAD) and others), Service, Deployment, Organization, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Product Lifecycle Management Market is Projected to Grow from USD 50.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 73.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The product lifecycle management ecosystem comprises major vendors, such as SAP (Germany), Dassault System (France), PTC (US), Siemens (Germany), Autodesk (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), HP (US), Atos (France), Accenture (Ireland), Arena (US), Ansys (US), Aras (US), Infor (US), Propel (US), Kalypso (US), FusePLM (US), Bamboo Rose (US), Inflectra (US), TCS (India).



Increasing need to build a product innovation platform would support product lifecycle management-enabled applications.



This market is driven by the Growing demand for cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions for scalability and secure IT infrastructure. On the other hand, lack of interoperability and integration of complex systems, are one of the major restraints for the product lifecycle management market growth.



Product lifecycle management software is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.



The product lifecycle management refers to a wide range of software products used in the management of trade exhibitions, conferences, and events. It helps help companies to manage their product's lifecycle by offering a data warehouse for all the information that impacts the product.

The software can be utilized to automate the handling of product-related data and to integrate the data with other processes such as manufacturing execution systems (MES) and enterprise resource planning (ERP). The product lifecycle management segment is further divided into Mechanical Computer Aided-Design Software (MCAD), Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDm) Software, Simulation, and Analysis Software and Digital Manufacturing (DM) Software.



On-premises deployment is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.



The on-premises deployment type refers to the installation of the product lifecycle management on the premises of an organization rather than at a remote facility. On-premises solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee, along with a service agreement. Furthermore, deployment of this solution requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, which is affordable only for large organizations.

Hence, SMEs often face the dilemma of choosing between the hosted and on-premises solutions. In spite of advantages, such as control over the system and data, and dedicated staff for maintenance and support, the on-premises deployment type has various drawbacks, which include high deployment costs and good infrastructure requirements that are not always possible for every organization. The growth of the on-premises deployment type is expected to be affected by the rapid development of cloud computing solutions.



North America is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.



The North American region consists of developed countries, such as the US and Canada. This region is open to the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Moreover, its strong financial position enables allows it to invest heavily in the adoption of the latest and leading tools and technologies for ensuring effective business operations. Such advantages help organizations in this region gain a competitive edge. North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies, such as IoT and AI.

The factors expected to be driving the growth of the product lifecycle management market in North America are the stable economy, technological enhancements, and advanced infrastructure costs. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions and has a favorable market for product lifecycle management and service vendors. India, China, Australia, and Japan are major contributors to the product lifecycle management market growth in APAC.



Research Coverage

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the product lifecycle management market, with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the product lifecycle management market by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report segments the product lifecycle management market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments. The market numbers are further split across various industry verticals and regions.

The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report will help stakeholders in better understanding the competitors and gaining more insights to better position their businesses. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers and acquisitions. Besides, there are company profiles of 26 major vendors in this market. In this section, market internals have been provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Product Lifecycle Management Market

4.2 Market By Vertical, 2019

4.3 Market By Type, 2019



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Developing Groundbreaking Smart Products and Factories

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Build Product Innovation Platforms Would Support Product Lifecycle Management-Enabled Applications

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Product Lifecycle Management Solutions to Achieve Scalability and Secure IT Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Interoperability and Integration of Complex Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Leveraging Innovative Technologies to Streamline the New Product Development Process

5.2.3.2 Increasing Integration of Product Lifecycle Management Solutions With Internet of Things Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Slow Adoption of Product Lifecycle Management Solutions Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: RBR Ltd

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Techn GmbH

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Schlatter

5.3.4 Use Case 4: Navantia



6 Product Lifecycle Management Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Collaborative Product Definition Management Software

6.2.1.1 Growing Need to Effectively Manage Product Data and Enhance Business Operations to Pave the Way for Collaborative Product Definition Management Software in the Market

6.2.2 Mechanical Computer Aided-Design Software

6.2.2.1 Growing Need to Effectively Manage Product Data and Enhance Product Quality to Fuel the Adoption of Collaborative Product Definition Management Software in the Market

6.2.3 Simulation and Analysis Software

6.2.3.1 Rise in Technological Advancements and Innovations in Managing Product Lifecycle to Fuel the Demand for Simulation and Analysis Software in the Market

6.2.4 Digital Manufacturing Software

6.2.4.1 Increasing Need to Handle Complex Manufacturing Process and Reduce Operational Cost to Fuel the Need of Digital Manufacturing Software in the Market

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Consulting Services Help Organizations in Understanding Various Software Capabilities and Deciding on Specific Software Implementation

6.3.1.2 Deployment and Integration

6.3.1.2.1 Deployment and Integration Services Help Reduce Complexities in Configuring Software in Existing Systems

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Enhance Product Knowledge Base Through Interviews and Surveys

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Managed Service Providers Help Reduce Network Infrastructure Maintenance Costs and Enable Organizations to Concentrate on Core Businesses



7 Product Lifecycle Management Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud- Based Solution Helps Reduce the Overall Operational Costs Through Hosted IT Infrastructure Providers

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Security and Privacy Concerns to Increase Adoption of On-Premises Deployment Type Security and Privacy Concerns to Increase Adoption of On-Premises Deployment Type in Coming Years



8 Product Lifecycle Management Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 SMEs to Reduce IT Infrastructure Costs and Focus on Core Activities Prefer Adopting Cloud Based Solutions

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Product Lifecycle and Reduce Operational Cost to Fuel the Adoption of PLM Solution Among Large Enterprises Among Large Enterprises



9 Product Lifecycle Management Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive and Transportation

9.2.1 Growing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles to Fuel the Demand of Product Life Cycle Management Solutions in the Automotive and Transportation Vertical

9.3 Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment

9.3.1 Growing Need to Predict Equipment Performance to Boost Vertical the Adoption of PLM Solutions

9.4 Aerospace and Defense

9.4.1 Aerospace and Defense Vertical to Adopt PLM Solutions to Ensure Passenger Safety

9.5 Semiconductor and Electronics

9.5.1 Semiconductor and Electronics Vertical Leverage PLM Solutions to Improve Product Quality and Reduce Time-To-Market

9.6 Energy and Utilities

9.6.1 Growing Demand to Manage IT Infrastructure and Oilfield Equipment Lifecycle Process Will Give A Boost to the Growth of PLM in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

9.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.7.1 Growing Demand to Enhance Customer Experience and Reduce Operating Costs to Fuel the Growth of PLM Solutions Vertical

9.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.8.1 Growing Need to Handle Patient Data and Reduce Operational Cost to Drive the Growth of PLM Solutions in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical Segment

9.9 Others



10 Product Lifecycle Management Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 The Growing Need to Enhance Customer Experience and Reduce the Operational Cost to Pave the Way for the End Users to Adopt PLM Solution in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Organizations Operating in Canada to Deploy PLM Software to Maximize Revenue and Reduce Operating Cost

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 The Growing Need for Streamlined Product Lifecycle Process and Reduced Time to Market to Boost the PLM Market in the Uk

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Increasing Digitalization and Effective Management of the Product Lifecycle Process to Fuel the Growth of PLM in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growing Need Among Industries to Adopt Simulation Techniques to Fuel the Market Growth of PLM Solutions in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Leading Organizations in Japan Prefer PLM to Improve Customer Experiences and Reduce Production Costs

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 The Increasing Need to Effectively Manage Product Lifecycle Process to Fuel the Demand of PLM Software in KSA

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Improve Product Quality is Expected to Boost the PLM Market in South Africa

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Use of PLM Solutions to Improve Product Lifecycle Process is Expected to Drive the Market Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Increasing Awareness for Optimization of Organization's Production Speed to Boost the PLM Market in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Business Expansions

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 SAP

Business Overview, Solution, Products & Services, Key Insights, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

12.2 Autodesk

12.3 Dassault Systems

12.4 Seimens

12.5 PTC

12.6 IBM

12.7 Oracle

12.8 HP

12.9 ATOS

12.10 Accenture

12.11 Arena

12.12 Ansys

12.13 Aras

12.14 Infor

12.15 Propel

12.16 Kalypso

12.17 Fuseplm

12.18 Bamboo Rose

12.19 Inflectra

12.20 TCS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amz57i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.