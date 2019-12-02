Edward Rubin Joins the Benchmark Company as Co-Head of Investment Banking

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC, a leading investment bank focused on capital markets, equity research and sales & trading for emerging and growth industries is pleased to announce that Edward Rubin has joined the Firm as Co-head of Investment Banking.



“We are excited to have Ed join The Benchmark Company, especially in advance of our 8th Annual Discovery 1 x 1 Conference which is being held in NY for the first time, and we welcome him to the team,” said Richard Messina, Founder and President of The Benchmark Company. “Ed joins The Benchmark Company at a juncture where we have built significant momentum in executing multiple innovative growth company financings in recent years. Ed’s breadth of experience and outstanding reputation in the finance community will enable us to further enhance our growth trajectory.”

Mr. Rubin commented, “I have known The Benchmark Company’s team members and respected their position in investment banking for many years. I am delighted to join The Benchmark Company and contribute to its future growth and success as we build a dominant franchise in providing investment banking services to the Technology, Healthcare, Life Sciences and other growth sectors.”

Mr. Rubin has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and capital markets business, having completed over $10 billion of public and private financing and corporate finance transactions in several positions on Wall Street, including as co-founder and CEO of Rodman & Renshaw.

About The Benchmark Company, LLC

The Benchmark Company, LLC offers a full suite of investment banking, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Milwaukee. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities.

www.benchmarkcompany.com

Benchmark 8th Annual Discovery 1 x 1 Conference.

For further information please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street 17th Floor | New York, New York 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.