World Small Satellite Launch Services Market Outlook, 2019 to 2033 - Demand Forecast by Scenarios, User Segments, Region, Mass Classes, and Application

This analysis tracks the changing dynamics every quarter and updates the forecast based on the latest events. The study exposes the readers to the latest forecast numbers and the major changes, empowering them to the most informed decision making. A bottom-up and detailed approach is applied to forecast the small satellite launch demand. The study defines multiple forecast scenarios based on the maturity of satellite operators.



Small satellites are at the spotlight of the evolution of the space industry. Small satellite ecosystem is expanding at an accelerated pace, with new entrants offering innovative space solutions; existing players are expanding their portfolio by investing in the small satellite value chain. It is important to investigate the past and current state of the small satellite market and forecast future scenarios.



Many small satellite constellation operators have advanced in their development processes and will generate continuous and recurring launch demand for their constellation installation and replacement missions. At present, nearly all small satellites use the rideshare capacity as a secondary payload on the existing launch vehicles. This makes their project schedule and mission requirements dependent on the primary payload.



Moreover, the existing rideshare capacity will not be sufficient to address all the small satellite launch demand in the future. Many incumbent and new participants have sensed the upcoming small satellite demand and have started planning for providing dedicated services and launch flexibility to the small satellite operators to capture the future small satellite launch market.



More than 300 operators across the user segments are considered for the forecast. The number of small satellites, payload mass, and launch revenue are forecasted on the basis of defined scenarios, satellite mass classes, and user segments. The study also includes the launch capacity forecast for both rideshare and dedicated launch services segment; it analyzes the alignment between the small satellite launch demand and capacity supply.



Research Scope



This research study includes the following:

Product scope: Small satellite launch services market

Geographic scope: Global

End-user scope: All companies related to space industry

Key Issues Addressed

What is the revenue forecast from 2019 to 2033?

What is the launch demand in terms of number of satellites for the forecast period?

What are the key events that occurred during H1 2019 and what are their impact on the industry?

What is the payload mass demand for the launch service providers from the small satellite market?

What is the small satellite demand, revenue, payload mass demand by user segment, mass class, region and application?

What is the projected capacity supply if all new entrants are successfully operational?

What is the change in percentage of capacity supply by rideshares and dedicated services over the forecast period?

What are new regulatory initiatives taken that will affect the small satellite market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Definitions and Segmentation

Small Satellites - Definition and Forecast Scenarios

Segmentation of Small Satellite Users and Mass Classes

Segmentation of Small Satellite Region and Application

Small Satellite and Launch Capacity Forecasts

3. Major Changes with Respect to H1 2019 Forecasts

H1 2019 Forecasts with Respect to Q3 2018 Forecasts

4. Small Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Scenarios, User Segments, Region, Mass Classes, and Application (Number of Satellites)

Small Satellite Launch Demand Forecast - Total

Low-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By User Segment

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By User Segment

High-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By User Segment

Low-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Region

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Region

High-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Region

Low-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Application

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Application

High-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Application

Low-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

High-scenario Small Satellite Launch Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

5. Payload Mass Forecast by Scenarios, User Segments, Region, Mass Classes, and Application

Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Demand Forecast - Total

Low-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By User Segment

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By User Segment

High-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By User Segment

Low-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Region

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Region

High-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Region

Low-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Application

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Application

High-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Application

Low-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

High-scenario Small Satellite Payload Mass Launch Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

6. Launch Revenue Forecast Based on Launch Demand by Scenarios, User Segments, Region, Mass Classes, and Application

Small Satellite Launch Demand Revenue Forecast - Total (With Existing Cost)

Low-Scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By User Segment

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By User Segment

High-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By User Segment

Low-Scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Region

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Region

High-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Region

Low-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Application

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Application

High-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Application

Low-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

Mid-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

High-scenario Small Satellite Launch Revenue Forecast - By Mass Class (kg)

7. Launch Capacity Forecast - Rideshare and Dedicated

Launch Capacity Forecast Assumptions

State of Small Satellite Launch Services Market - Launch Capacity Supply Forecast

State of Small Satellite Market - Launch Capacity Supply Forecast

8. Key Small Satellite Events and Developments in H1 2019

Key Small Satellite Launches in H1 2019

Key Small Satellite Industry Developments, H1 2019

Key Industry Developments, H1 2019

9. Conclusions



