China Recycling Energy Corporation Receives Extension of Compliance Period from NASDAQ

/EIN News/ -- XI'AN, China, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Recycling Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company"), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today announced that the Company received a letter from Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) that the Company has been granted an additional 180-day grace period or until May 25, 2020 (“Expiration Date”) to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share Listing Rule.

NASDAQ’s determination was based on the Company having met the continued listing requirement for Market Value of Publicly Held Shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, with the exception of the Bid Price Rule, and on the Company’s written notice to NASDAQ of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If at any time during this grace period the closing bid price of the Company’s security is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, NASDAQ will provide written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed. The Company will monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and will consider various options to regain compliance by the Expiration Date.

About China Recycling Energy Corp.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company") is based in Xi'an, China and provides environmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrial byproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China. Byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust to generate large amounts of lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources. The Chinese government has adopted policies to encourage the use of recycling technologies to optimize resource allocation and reduce pollution. Currently, recycled energy represents only an estimated 1 percent of total energy consumption and this renewable energy resource is viewed as a growth market due to intensified environmental concerns and rising energy costs as the Chinese economy continues to expand. The management and engineering teams have over 20 years of experience in industrial energy recovery in China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of CREG and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the registered direct offering and those discussed in the Company's annual and periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact

Cathy Loos

Impact IR

Email: cathyloos@irimpact.com

Phone: +1-347-334-4135



