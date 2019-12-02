Orthogonal Thinker Launches First Psychedelics Lifestyle Brand PsillyLife to Promote Psychedelic Culture and Proprietary Research

/EIN News/ -- Subsidiary EI.ventures Honors Hawaiian Culture Through New Plant Science Awareness Campaign

KIHEI, HAWAII, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Orthogonal Thinker Inc. (“Orthogonal” or the “Company”), a holding company focused on health and well-being through clean-label, whole plant products as well as psychoactive compounds, announced today the formation of PsillyLife, a lifestyle brand drawing from Hawaiian culture to promote the benefits of psilocybin to a worldwide audience.

The initiative is being launched through Orthogonal Thinker subsidiary EI.ventures, a formulations company that holds the intellectual property rights for plant-based psychoactive compounds. Recent research has shown psilocybin has promising medical potential in the treatment of depression and addiction. Research also suggests psychedelics can enhance the natural ability to learn new behaviors and form associations.

The campaign’s messaging is rooted in Hawaiian culture, embodying the tranquility and self-awareness that the Islands inspire to create a wider conversation around and interest in the potential benefits of psilocybin use.

“PsillyLife represents a way of being one with ‘mana’ (energy) of Hawaii,” said David Nikzad, Founder of Orthogonal. “We are proud to be a Hawaiian-based company on the frontlines of the psychedelics renaissance, and are blazing the trail for the development of products that are based in plant science rather than biosynthetics. We believe sharing the message of PsillyLife has the potential to help countless people identify, achieve, and maintain the best versions of themselves.”

PsillyLife is the first psychedelics lifestyle brand designed to celebrate the myriad of ways psychedelics could be incorporated into one’s everyday life with a focus on aloha (love) and care for the aina (land).

“PsillyLife is a movement that is inclusive to all,” Nikzad added. “We envision a day when certain plant-derived psilocybin products are viewed no differently than a vitamin supplement or nutraceutical as a healthy part of one’s diet. In today’s fast paced world, PsillyLife reminds us to enjoy each moment and live life to the fullest.”

Over the last 10 years, Orthogonal has pursued a new paradigm of nutrition and wellness through acquiring, incubating, and investing in a variety of innovative businesses focused on health, wellness, and nutritional alkaloids. Orthogonal is committed to elevating and empowering humanity by driving research in plant intelligence and producing botanical-derived products sourced directly from the earth.

The Company announced Sept. 25 it had raised approximately $4 million in total seed capital, with some of the proceeds being used to further develop and pursue intellectual property protection on Psilly. Since then, the Company has raised additional funding.

To join the PsillyLife movement, click here. For more information about Orthogonal Thinker Inc., visit www.orthogonalthinker.com.

About Orthogonal Thinker Inc.

Orthogonal is a holding company focused on health and well-being through clean-label, whole plant products, including psychoactive compounds. Orthogonal utilizes deep learning technology and emotional intelligence (EI) to elevate and empower humanity with plant medicine to set a new standard for health and mental wellness. We call it a “New Standard of Farma.”

Investor Contact: David Nikzad david@orthogonalthinker.com Legal Contact: Arent Fox LLP Ballard Spahr LLP Media Contact: Cassandra Dowell CMW Media Phone: 858-264-6600 cassandra@cmwmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.