Annual Special Meeting Results – 99.76% of Shareholders Voting Approve Sale of Lomiko Technologies

43.23% of Eligible Votes Participated

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) is pleased to announce that on November 29, 2019 it held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). A total of 32,423,014 common shares (43.23% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy.

1. Number of Directors

The number of Directors to be set at four (4) was approved by resolution passed by a vote by ballot with 26,771,300 (98.07%) total votes cast “FOR” and 527,137 (1.93%) votes cast “AGAINST”.

2. Election of Directors

Each of the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company as approved by a vote by ballot, for a term expiring at the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, as follows:

Name Votes “For” (%) Votes “Withheld” (%) A. Paul Gill 26,547,134 (98.07%) 751,297 (2.75%) Jacqueline Michael 26,963,004 (98.77%) 335,427 (1.23%) Julius Galik 27,048,046 (99.08%) 250,385 (0.92%) Gabriel Erdelyi 27,047,530 (99.08%) 250,901 (0.92%)

3. Appointment of Auditor

The appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company, the authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors and the change of auditors from Galloway, Botteselle & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, to Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants which became effective February 8, 2018 was approved by a resolution passed by a vote by ballot, with 32,380,390 (99.88%) total votes cast “FOR” and 39,557 (0.12%) total votes “WITHHELD”.

4. 2019 Stock Option Plan

The 2019 Stock Option Incentive Plan was approved by a resolution passed by a vote by ballot with 26,107,574 (95.64%) total votes cast “FOR” and 1,190,857 (4.36%) total votes cast “AGAINST”.

5. Sale of Subsidiary

The sale of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (BC) to Promethieus Technologies Inc was approved by a special resolution passed by a vote by ballot, with 21,079,430 (99.76%) total votes cast “FOR” and 51,463 (0.24%) total votes cast “AGAINST”. The resolution was non-arm’s length transaction and 6,167,538 votes were excluded from voting. Further to the Company’s press release dated September 30, 2019 and November 25, 2019 shareholder approval has been obtained to the transaction. The Company has been advised that the closing of the sale is subject to a financing to be completed by Promethieus Technologies Inc. of $3,670,750. Promethieus has advised the Company that closing will be on or before December 31, 2019, subject to regulatory approval.

6. Other Matters

At the first meeting of the newly constituted Board of Directors held immediately after the Meeting, A. Paul Gill was elected to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer and Jacqueline Michael as Chief Financial Officer until the next annual general meeting of the Company. The Board also elected Julius Galik, Gabriel Erdelyi and Jacqueline Michael to serve as the Company’s Audit Committee until the next annual general meeting of the Company.

For more information on the Company, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

LOMIKO METALS INC.

A. Paul Gill,

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities offered under the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Lomiko and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Lomiko’s management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to consummate the project financing, the economic feasibility of the La Loutre Project, known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Lomiko, including risks regarding the resource industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Lomiko. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Lomiko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Attachment

A. Paul Gill Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR) 6047295312 apaulgill@lomiko.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.