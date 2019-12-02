Black Hills Corp. Announces Commercial Operations at Busch Ranch II Wind Farm and Natural Bridge Pipeline

/EIN News/ -- RAPID CITY, S.D., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) announced that construction has been completed and commercial operations started for the 60-megawatt Busch Ranch II wind project in southern Colorado and the 35-mile Natural Bridge pipeline in eastern Wyoming.



The $71 million wind project was developed by Black Hills Corp.’s power generation segment, Black Hills Electric Generation, LLC, for its affiliate electric utility, Colorado Electric. The project is sited on 13,000 acres south of Pueblo, Colo., in Huerfano and Las Animas Counties. All of the wind project’s energy will be delivered to Colorado Electric through a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Wyoming Gas’ $54 million, 12-inch steel Natural Bridge pipeline connects to new supply points near Douglas, Wyoming, and interconnects to existing facilities near Casper, Wyoming. The new pipeline enhances reliability of supply and provides additional capacity for approximately 57,000 customers in central Wyoming.

“These two projects showcase our commitment to cleaner energy and reliability,” said Linden “Linn” R. Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “The Colorado wind project continues our 21st century generation model of clean energy development. For over a decade, we have been modernizing our electric system and growing our renewable energy portfolio to build one of the cleanest energy grids in Colorado, fueled by wind, solar and natural gas generation. The new Wyoming pipeline provides additional capacity and access to new supply to ensure that Black Hills can cost-effectively meet long-term demand for our natural gas customers in the Casper and Riverton areas of Wyoming.”

With the completion of Busch Ranch II, Black Hills Corp. now owns and operates 150 megawatts of wind generation in southern Colorado, all of which serves our electric utility customers with clean, renewable energy. The wind project will help Colorado Electric achieve the state’s Renewable Energy Standard of delivering 30 percent of its energy from renewable resources by 2020. The wind farm will also further the City of Pueblo’s stated intention of providing its local citizens more energy from renewable generation resources.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.27 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. This includes our ability to meet Colorado’s Renewable Energy Standard. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.