Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $1.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $14.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $13.3 million reported in the third quarter of 2018.



Time charter revenues were $53.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $61.5 million for the same period of 2018. The decrease in time charter revenues was mainly due to decreased revenues due to the sale of two vessels in December 2018 and five vessels during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and decreased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $3.4 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $0.9 million, including a $7.5 million impairment loss. This compares to net income and net income attributed to common stockholders of $13.7 million and $9.3 million, respectively, for the same period of 2018. Time charter revenues were $169.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $163.3 million for the same period of 2018.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of November 28, 2019) Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel

Sister

Ships* Gross Rate

(USD Per

Day) Com** Charterers Delivery Date

to

Charterers*** Redelivery Date

to

Owners**** Notes BUILT DWT 14 Panamax Bulk Carriers NIREFS A $10,750 3.75% Hudson Shipping Lines Incorporated 11-Aug-18 29-Aug-19 1 2001 75,311 1 OCEANIS A $10,350 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 16-Nov-18 1-Jan-20 - 31-Mar-20 2 2001 75,211 2 PROTEFS B $11,000 3.75% Hudson Shipping Lines Incorporated 19-Sep-18 29-Nov-19 3 $9,900 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 29-Nov-19 1-Jan-21 - 31-Mar-21 4 2004 73,630 3 CALIPSO B $12,200 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 12-Mar-18 23-Sep-19 5 $15,400 5.00% Crystal Sea Shipping Co., Limited 1-Nov-19 26-Dec-19 6 2005 73,691 CLIO B $10,600 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 10-Nov-18 5-Nov-19 7 2005 73,691 4 NAIAS B $10,000 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 26-Jan-19 26-Dec-20 - 10-Apr-21 2006 73,546 5 ARETHUSA B $9,150 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 2-May-19 2-May-20 - 2-Aug-20 2007 73,593 6 CORONIS $11,300 5.00% CJ International Italy Societa Per Azioni 10-Oct-18 10-Nov-19 $12,000 5.00% Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, Copenhagen 10-Nov-19 10-Dec-19 8 2006 74,381 7 MELIA $12,000 5.00% United Bulk Carriers International S.A., Luxemburg 28-Apr-18 22-Nov-19 9 2005 76,225 8 ARTEMIS $12,600 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 17-Sep-18 28-Nov-19 10 2006 76,942 9 LETO $13,000 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 31-May-19 1-May-20 - 1-Jul-20 2010 81,297 10 SELINA C $12,250 5.00% BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong 6-Feb-18 15-Jul-19 $11,750 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 15-Jul-19 15-Feb-20 - 15-Apr-20 2010 75,700 11 MAERA C $9,450 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 27-Mar-19 10-Apr-20 - 10-Jul-20 2013 75,403 12 ISMENE $12,125 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 12-Dec-18 1-Jan-20 - 31-Mar-20 2013 77,901 13 CRYSTALIA D $10,500 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 2-Mar-19 2-May-20 - 2-Aug-20 2014 77,525 14 ATALANDI D $13,500 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 27-Apr-18 9-Jul-19 11 $12,250 5.00% 9-Jul-19 9-Jun-20 - 24-Aug-20 2014 77,529 5 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 15 MAIA E $13,300 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 12-Nov-18 1-Jan-20 - 31-Mar-20 12 2009 82,193 16 MYRSINI E $12,750 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 22-Dec-18 6-Dec-19 10 2010 82,117 17 MEDUSA E $14,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 3-Sep-18 15-Nov-19 $11,000 4.75% 16-Nov-19 1-Oct-20 - 16-Dec-20 2010 82,194 18 MYRTO E $14,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 25-Apr-18 18-Jul-19 $14,000 4.75% 18-Jul-19 3-Apr-20 - 18-Jun-20 2013 82,131 19 ASTARTE $14,250 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 16-Oct-18 16-Dec-19 - 16-Mar-20 2013 81,513 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 20 ALCMENE $11,500 5.00% BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong 21-Nov-18 16-Nov-19 $9,500 5.00% Oriental Bulk Shipping PTE. LTD 16-Nov-19 26-Dec-19 13 2010 93,193 21 AMPHITRITE F $12,750 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 27-Jan-19 27-Mar-20 - 27-Jun-20 2012 98,697 22 POLYMNIA F $16,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 9-Jul-18 15-Nov-19 $11,000 4.75% 15-Nov-19 15-Oct-20 - 30-Dec-20 2012 98,704 23 ELECTRA G $13,500 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 19-Oct-18 18-Nov-19 $10,250 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck 21-Nov-19 21-Oct-20 - 21-Dec-20 2013 87,150 24 PHAIDRA G $10,800 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 11-Apr-19 27-May-20 - 26-Aug-20 2013 87,146 14 Capesize Bulk Carriers 25 NORFOLK $13,250 5.00% SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 1-Dec-17 2-Nov-19 $17,750 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 2-Nov-19 20-Feb-20 - 20-Apr-20 2002 164,218 26 ALIKI $18,000 5.00% SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 9-Apr-18 9-Dec-19 - 9-Feb-20 2005 180,235 27 BALTIMORE $15,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 19-May-19 4-Dec-20 - 3-Apr-21 2005 177,243 28 SALT LAKE CITY $9,750 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 24-Mar-19 24-Nov-20 - 24-Feb-21 2005 171,810 29 SIDERIS GS H $15,350 5.00% Berge Bulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 15-Dec-18 15-Dec-19 - 30-Mar-20 2006 174,186 30 SEMIRIO H $16,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 30-Jun-19 30-Sep-20 - 30-Dec-20 2007 174,261 31 BOSTON H $15,300 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 7-Jun-19 1-Apr-21 - 30-Jun-21 2007 177,828 32 HOUSTON H $10,125 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 17-Feb-19 17-Apr-20 - 1-Aug-20 14 2009 177,729 33 NEW YORK H $15,500 5.00% Singapore Marine Pte. LTD., Singapore 7-Jun-19 7-Nov-20 - 22-Jan-21 2010 177,773 34 SEATTLE I $16,000 5.00% SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 24-Dec-18 24-Apr-20 - 24-Jul-20 2011 179,362 35 P. S. PALIOS I $17,500 5.00% SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 5-Jun-19 21-Jan-20 - 20-Mar-20 2013 179,134 36 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J $17,000 5.00% SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 31-Dec-18 31-May-20 - 31-Aug-20 15 2014 179,492 37 SANTA BARBARA J $20,250 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 24-Apr-18 7-Dec-19 10 2015 179,426 38 NEW ORLEANS $15,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 10-Apr-19 26-Jul-20 - 25-Nov-20 2015 180,960 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 39 LOS ANGELES K $13,250 5.00% SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 6-Mar-19 6-Jun-20 - 6-Sep-20 2012 206,104 40 PHILADELPHIA K $20,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Jun-18 3-Feb-20 - 18-May-20 2012 206,040 41 SAN FRANCISCO L $16,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 5-Mar-19 5-Oct-20 - 20-Jan-21 2017 208,006 42 NEWPORT NEWS L $16,500 5.00% SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 25-Feb-19 25-Jun-20 - 25-Sep-20 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 ''Nirefs'' sold and delivered to her new owners on September 5, 2019. 2 Vessel off hire for drydocking from May 27, 2019 to July 4, 2019. 3 Estimated redelivery date from the charterers. 4 Estimated delivery date to the charterers. 5 Vessel off hire from September 23, 2019 to November 1, 2019. 6 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 55 days. 7 "Clio" sold and delivered to her new owners on November 21, 2019. 8 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 30 days. 9 Currently without an active charterparty. 10 Based on latest information. 11 Vessel off hire for drydocking from June 8, 2019 to July 9, 2019 12 Vessel off hire for drydocking from August 27, 2019 to October 6, 2019. 13 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 40 days. 14 Vessel currently off hire for drydocking. 15 Vessel off hire for drydocking from August 21, 2019 to September 12, 2019.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 53,534 $ 61,505 $ 169,220 $ 163,315 Voyage expenses 3,315 1,818 9,054 4,658 Vessel operating expenses 21,981 22,809 67,232 70,300 Net income/(loss) 1,770 14,767 3,446 13,672 Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders 328 13,325 (880 ) 9,345 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 43.8 50.0 45.9 50.0 Number of vessels 43.0 50.0 43.0 50.0 Weighted average age of vessels 9.4 9.1 9.4 9.1 Ownership days 4,027 4,600 12,526 13,650 Available days 3,960 4,600 12,358 13,519 Operating days 3,938 4,576 12,255 13,394 Fleet utilization 99.4 % 99.5 % 99.2 % 99.1 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 12,682 $ 12,975 $ 12,961 $ 11,736 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,458 $ 4,958 $ 5,367 $ 5,150





_____________________ (1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. (2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Monday, December 2, 2019.



Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13696449.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)





DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 53,534 $ 61,505 $ 169,220 $ 163,315 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 3,315 1,818 9,054 4,658 Vessel operating expenses 21,981 22,809 67,232 70,300 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 12,113 13,177 36,841 39,204 General and administrative expenses 7,137 6,805 20,782 20,522 Management fees to related party 537 600 1,567 1,800 Impairment loss - - 7,519 - Loss from sale of vessels 716 - 2,835 - Other gain (489 ) (118 ) (556 ) (296 ) Operating income $ 8,224 16,414 23,946 27,127 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs (7,206 ) (7,175 ) (22,709 ) (21,468 ) Interest and other income 754 5,508 2,255 7,982 Gain/(loss) from equity method investment (2 ) 20 (46 ) 31 Total other expenses, net $ (6,454 ) (1,647 ) (20,500 ) (13,455 ) Net income $ 1,770 $ 14,767 $ 3,446 $ 13,672 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (4,326 ) (4,327 ) Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders 328 13,325 (880 ) 9,345 Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ - $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 Weighted average number of common shares, basic 93,359,239 103,959,717 96,934,593 103,684,250 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 94,274,398 105,234,812 96,934,593 104,567,959 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income/(loss) $ 1,770 $ 14,767 $ 3,446 $ 13,672 Other comprehensive loss (Actuarial loss) (9 ) (8 ) (27 ) (24 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 1,761 $ 14,759 $ 3,419 $ 13,648





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018*

ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,272 $ 126,825 Other current assets 16,929 15,147 Vessels, net 915,383 991,403 Other fixed assets, net 22,162 22,425 Restricted cash, non-current 21,500 24,582 Investments in related parties 3,217 3,263 Other non-current assets 5,642 4,151 Total assets $ 1,112,105 $ 1,187,796 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 485,527 $ 530,547 Other liabilities 22,659 29,565 Total stockholders' equity 603,919 627,684 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,112,105 $ 1,187,796 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,523 $ 24,180 $ 44,475 $ 51,971 Net cash provided by investment activities 12,244 38,563 32,384 85,888 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ (18,914 ) $ 31,436 $ (78,912 ) $ (1,562 )





