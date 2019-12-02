Network of labour, environmental and social justice groups demand Prime Minister signal significant investment in green economy in Speech from the Throne

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Economy Network (GEN) is calling on the federal government to make a clear commitment to invest in climate action and climate jobs in the upcoming Speech from the Throne.



The GEN is demanding that the Prime Minister make climate job creation a priority through investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green buildings, public transit and higher speed rail transit.

“In the Speech from the Throne, we’ll be looking for a clear signal from the government that it is prepared to invest in the climate jobs Canada needs to transition to the green economy of tomorrow. The climate crisis is real and the government must invest in the future of Canadian workers and their communities by making climate action a top priority for the upcoming mandate,” said Canadian Labour Congress President Hassan Yussuff.

“In this election, Canadians voted for ambitious climate action. They elected a majority of Members to the House of Commons that support significant investment in a cleaner economy. We need to start a real conversation about economic diversification and good, clean jobs, and implement climate solutions that touch people’s everyday lives. This government has a clear mandate to make these long overdue investments,” according to Climate Action Network Executive Director Catherine Abreu.

“The Green Economy Network has built on 10 years of solid research that shows investment in clean jobs is a necessary aspect of tackling the climate crisis. Study after study has shown that Canada can create over a million climate jobs and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions, provided that governments lead the way with targeted investment strategies. We just need the political will to do it,” added Tony Clarke, GEN Convener and author of Getting to Zero: Canada Confronts Global Warming.

Media contact: Steve Moran, 819-230-1405

The Green Economy Network (GEN) is a coalition of environmental, trade union and social justice groups committed to building a green economy in Canada as a response to the global climate crisis. The GEN’s members are, Amalgamated Transit Union Canada, Canadian Association of University Teachers, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Canadian Federation of Students, Canadian Labour Congress, Canadian Union of Postal Workers, Canadian Union of Public Employees, Canadian Youth Climate Coalition, Le Centre Oblat – A Voice for Justice, Citizens for Public Justice, Climate Action Network, Columbia Institute, Council of Canadians, David Suzuki Foundation, Greenpeace Canada, Green Communities Canada, Kairos Canada, International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, Labour Education Centre, National Union of Public and General Employees, Ontario Federation of Labour, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, Pembina Institute ( Associate member), Polaris Institute, Public Service Alliance of Canada, Service Employees International Union, Sierra Club of Canada, Toronto & York Region Labour Council, Unifor, United Steel Workers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.