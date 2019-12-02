Quartz Construction San Jose Provides Discounts On Deck Repair And Remodeling Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quartz Construction San Jose is offering a host of discounts and offers on a number of remodeling services, which includes deck repair too. While most customers often complain about the decaying condition of the decks, the crew of this company knows their ability in offering the much-required help. Also, the remodeling contractors in San Jose stated that this is the best time to get the repairs and maintenance done, so the customers can avail the offers on time.



The cleanliness and maintenance of decks is a task meant to be accomplished periodically. “Often people do that, but fail to look for loopholes that require restoration. This is where our technicians come handy,” said a senior board member of the company. He suggested few more tips that would help customers gauge if the deck is in dire need of a repair or not.

“For example, customers should check for the loose boards of railings or popped nails; or be wary about mildew build-up or dirt accumulation. What is important to note is that decaying boards cannot be left in that condition anymore,” he said.

The general contractors in San Jose are known for their hard work and dedication. Apart from deck repair, the remodelers also dispense deck restoration services. This mostly includes deck sanding and replacement of deck boards. Quartz Construction San Jose also aims to expand their services to other areas of San Jose in the next few months.

Recently, the CEO of the general contractor in San Jose CA , Ohad Malul who was present in the press conference said, “The prices are kept low to help most people derive the maximum benefits of deck repairs and maintenance. The crew members are always at the beck and call of customers, via the customer care executives. Whether it’s a phone call or a mail, the executives pass the information at the earliest to the core team, who looks into the issue concerned. On the basis of preliminary analysis, the next decision is taken.”

To know more, visit https://quartzconstructionremodeling.com/

Contact:

Ohad Malul

Phone: (408) 966-2704

Full Address: 1777 Hamilton Ave #1080, San Jose, CA. 95125

Email Address: info@quartzconstructionremodeling.com



