Clean Earth Expands Water Treatment Solutions to Accept PFAS-Contaminated Water and Other Emerging Contaminants

Clean Earth scales Detroit contaminated water operation to become one of the first large-scale PFAS treatment plants in Michigan

/EIN News/ -- HATBORO, Pa., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, A Harsco Company (NYSE: HSC), today announced that its Detroit water treatment plant is now equipped to accept PFAS- contaminated water, making it one of the first large-scale-PFAS treatment facilities in Michigan.

A leader in providing disposal and recycling solutions for contaminated soil, dredged material, and hazardous and non-hazardous materials, Clean Earth’s Detroit plant is one of the first large-scale PFAS water treatment plants in Michigan constructed to treat PFAS and other emerging contaminants. The facility can accept PFAS-contaminated water 24 hours a day, seven days a week via container or tanker truck from anywhere in the United States and Canada. Treatment of emerging contaminants in water at the Clean Earth Michigan facility provides local municipalities and businesses a large-volume treatment option that goes above and beyond current PFAS-contaminated water treatment options.

The Clean Earth PFAS-contaminated water treatment plant is also equipped with a dedicated, onsite state-of-the-art PFAS testing laboratory. This laboratory ensures that the contaminated water meets facility requirements for proper treatment and backend outlets and, at the same time, offers solutions that are both faster and more cost-effective. Proper testing is a crucial step in the disposal process to ensure that all requirements are satisfied to proceed with proper treatment of the contaminated water.

“Clean Earth is at the forefront of providing solutions for PFAS and emerging contaminants,” said Clean Earth Senior Vice President of Operations Hector Sanchez. “These environmental solutions are critical. At Clean Earth we continually invest in research and development across all our divisions, and in technologies that are scalable, to provide disposal and recycling solutions that far surpass industry standards.”

Clean Earth's PFAS contaminated water treatment solutions are available now.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for contaminated soil, dredged material, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 27 full-service facilities. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our vast portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail, and healthcare markets. Additional information can be found at www.cleanearthinc.com or by calling 313.491.2072.

To learn more about Clean Earth’s PFAS contaminated water treatment solutions visit us at www.cleanearthinc.com .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

