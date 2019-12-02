Sunwing offers massive savings of up to 40% during one-day-only Cyber Monday Sale

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s not too late for shoppers who missed out on Black Friday savings to take advantage of incredible savings if they move quickly. Sunwing just launched their one-day Cyber Monday Sale. For today only, the tour operator is offering massive savings of up to 40% on vacation packages across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America; in addition to exclusive deals on cruise packages. Plus, families and groups of ten adults or more can benefit from extra perks including Instant Group Savings of $400 per couple*. Travellers who want to take advantage of these deep discounts only have until midnight (ET) when the sale ends.



Today only, vacationers can book the adults only CHIC Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for an amazing price. This top-rated luxury resort is ideal for romantic escapes and fun-filled getaways with friends featuring a unique mermaid pool, themed parties with an outdoor DJ booth and stylish accommodation options including the private CHIC Mansion.

Families looking to make the most of their budget can score a great deal at Catalonia Riviera Maya and Yucatan Beach in Riviera Maya . Located on the shores of Puerto Aventuras, this beachfront resort offers activities and amenities for all ages including a complimentary kids club, an on-site spa and varied dining options that even the pickiest of eaters will love.

Travellers who want to visit picturesque Pacific Mexico can choose from numerous resorts included in the promotion. Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa All Inclusive offers something for guests of all ages just steps from Ixtapa ’s main attractions. Plus, guests can take advantage of SmileResort™ inclusions where up to two kids (aged 2-12 years) Stay, Play and Eat FREE! In Puerto Vallarta , vacationers may choose to stay at Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa , which offers exciting family-friendly activities and entertainment like movie nights, tailgate parties and mini-golf.

Cyber Monday shoppers can also take advantage of exclusive cruise deals. Vacationers who set sail on board the brand-new Norwegian Encore will receive a complimentary room upgrade to a Balcony Stateroom for the price of an Interior Stateroom**. Departures are available from Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City and include round-trip flights, pier transfers, seven-night cruise accommodations and meals.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Applicable to group bookings of ten adults made by December 4, 2019 for travel between May 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

**Applicable to cruise bookings made by December 4 for departures between January 5, 2020 and January 19, 2020.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine***, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

***Service may be unavailable on select flights

