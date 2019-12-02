Virtual Reality (VR) in the Oil & Gas Industry: 2019 Thematic Research Report - Industry Analysis, Value Chain, Trends, Players
Virtual reality (VR) provides an interactive experience for oil and gas processes within a simulated environment. A geologist equipped with a VR headset or a video wall can visualize the earth's subsurface and interpret seismic data using this technology.
Similarly, an operator can get a virtual tour of a refinery and understand its layout through VR-powered training modules. This technology presents a superior alternative to images, charts, and schematics in the design and planning of different activities in the oil and gas sector.
When a team of geologists, geophysicists, drilling engineers, and technicians are tasked with analyzing vast acres of seismic data for selecting a drilling location, a 3D model of the subsurface can be rendered using VR for observing the terrain, undulations, and fractures in the geologic formation. It creates a virtual walkthrough of the subsurface that can guide decision-makers in evaluating the pros and cons of proceeding with drilling operations.
Report Scope
- Overview of the emergence of virtual reality as a theme in the oil and gas industry and its impact on operations.
- Detailed analysis of the emerging use cases for virtual reality across the oil and gas value chain.
- A brief overview of the major application areas for virtual reality in the oil and gas industry.
- Analysis of the virtual reality industry along with its trends across different industry verticals.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the importance of adopting virtual reality in oil and gas operations.
- Identify the key applications and trends for the virtual reality theme.
- A review of some of the case studies highlighting the growing capabilities of virtual reality in addressing business challenges across the oil and gas value chain.
- Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and technology providers based on their exposure to virtual reality theme.
Key Topics Covered
IMPACT OF VIRTUAL REALITY ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY
- Virtual reality can facilitate hands-on training within a controlled environment
- Case studies
- Equinor uses VR to optimize well planning
- Saudi Aramco uses VR to improve workforce training
- Eni SpA designs virtual training system to simulate drilling operations
- Enbridge deploys VR to diagnose pipeline fitness
PLAYERS
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING
TRENDS
- Oil and gas trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Competitive analysis
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Timeline
VALUE CHAIN
- Semiconductors
- Components
- Headsets
- Platforms
- Applications and content
COMPANIES
- Oil and gas companies
- Technology companies
GLOSSARY
