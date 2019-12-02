Aravive Announces Participation at the 2019 Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming investor conference:



Event: 2019 Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 9:30 AM ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://ir.aravive.com .

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis. Aravive’s lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. By capturing serum GAS6, AVB-500 starves the AXL pathway of its signal, potentially halting the biological programming that promotes disease progression. AXL receptor signaling plays an important role in multiple types of malignancies by promoting metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The GAS6-AXL signaling pathway also plays a significant role in fibrogenesis. Aravive has initiated the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of AVB-500 combined with standard of care therapies in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and intends to expand development into additional oncology and fibrotic indications. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Aravive was one of FierceBiotech's Fierce 15 in 2017. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com .

Contacts:

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations

christina@sternir.com

Media:

Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.

Canale Communications

heidi@canalecomm.com



