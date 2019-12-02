Siyata Mobile To Be Major Supplier in Large Government Tender for Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (“PoC”) Devices

Tender for Various Government Agencies Valued Between $3M to $5M

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the Company will be the main supplier of a closed government tender to deliver up to 15,000 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (“PoC”) devices for various government agencies. Dependent on the total units and mix between rugged handsets and in-vehicle devices, the tender is valued between $3M to $5M and anticipated for delivery in the first half of 2020.

Since the beginning of Q4, the Company has announced a minimum of $6.5M to $9.0M of new business for its portfolio of 4G Push-to-Talk Over Cellular devices. The upper-end of this range being greater than its cellular device sales in the first three quarters of 2019 and greater than all of 2018 4G cellular device sales.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “With an unprecedented backlog going into the new year, coupled with our sales opportunity pipeline in the U.S., we anticipate 2020 to be an exceptional year for Siyata. Upgrading to next generation PoC is a clear choice for enterprises, government agencies and public safety workers as it reduces capex, opex, increases efficiency, safety, and functionality over a nationwide network. It is a paradigm shift we are seeing gain momentum in our relevant markets and through our cellular carrier partnerships, Siyata is very well positioned to be a part of this mega trend.”

The company leverages the enterprise sales teams of its multiple cellular-carrier partners and distributors to reach a wide variety of commercial fleet and first-responder vehicles. The 4G portfolio which includes the UV350, CP250 and UR7 rugged handset is now in enterprise sales channels with carrier partners which have a combined market cap that exceeds $500-billion and over 300 million cellular network subscribers.

About The Siyata 4G Portfolio

The UV350 is the world’s first LTE in-vehicle communications device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one.





The CP250 has a tablet-based design which can be easily installed into the dash or windshield of the vehicle, making it an ideal choice for professional drivers of lighter, commercial vehicles.





The UR7 is the first 4G/LTE rugged smartphone in a clamshell form, providing workers of all industries the ease and convenience of a flip phone combined with the durability and reliability of a rugged handset.

For more information visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.