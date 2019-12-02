Zogenix to Present New Data for Its Investigational Drug FINTEPLA® at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, announced that data from eight abstracts related to its investigational therapy, FINTEPLA® (ZX008, fenfluramine oral solution), for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome will be presented at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting being held in Baltimore, MD, from December 6-10, 2019. Below are the titles of the eight posters that will be presented at the 2019 AES Annual Meeting. Authors will be available to answer questions on their posters at the times specified below.



In addition to the posters, Zogenix will host a Scientific Exhibit Room on Sunday, December 8, from 8:00 – 11:00 am Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, December 7

General Poster Session 1, 12:00 - 6:00 pm ET, Level 100, Hall E/F



FINTEPLA® (ZX008, Fenfluramine Hydrochloride Oral Solution) in Dravet Syndrome: Comparison of Study 1 Results Using 4-Week Versus 6-Week Baseline Seizure Collection (J. Sullivan, G. Morrison, M. Lock, G. Farfel) – Poster #217

Caregiver Benefit and Caring for a Child with an Epileptic Encephalopathy (D. Amtmann, A. Bamer, A. Gammaitoni, et al) – Poster #419

Sunday, December 8

General Poster Session 2, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm ET, Level 100, Hall E/F



Evaluation of the Acute Anticonvulsant Efficacy of Fenfluramine in Mouse Models of Acute and Chronic Seizures (P. Martin, S. White, M. Barker-Haliski) – Poster #203

Fenfluramine in Dravet Syndrome: Re-analysis of Study 1 Using Time-to-Event to Measure Treatment Effect (D. Dlugos, J. French, M. Lock, et al) – Poster #224

Profound Reduction in Seizure Frequency (≥75%) Leads to Improved Everyday Executive Function: Analysis From a Phase 3 Study of ZX008 (Fenfluramine HCl) in Children/Young Adults With Dravet Syndrome (K. Bishop, P. Isquith, G. Gioia, et al) – Late Breaker Poster #438

Monday, December 9

General Poster Session 3, 8:00 am - 2:00 pm ET, Level 100, Hall E/F



The Action of Fenfluramine to Prevent Seizure-Induced Death in the DBA/1 Mouse SUDEP Model is Selectively Blocked by an Antagonist or Enhanced by an Agonist for the Serotonin 5-HT4 Receptor (C. Faingold, S. Tupal) – Poster #292

ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride) Provides Clinically Meaningful Reduction in Seizure Frequency Irrespective of Concomitant AEDs Commonly Used in Dravet Syndrome: Pooled Analysis of 2 Phase 3 Trials (K. Knupp, L. Lagae, E. Thiele, et al)

– Late Breaker Poster #430

Fenfluramine Reduces Seizure Burden by Significantly Increasing Number of Seizure-Free Days and Time Between Seizures in Patients with Dravet Syndrome (J. Sullivan, O. Devinsky, B. Galer, et al) – Late Breaker Poster #431

