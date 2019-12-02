Alternus Energy to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Alternus Energy Inc. (OTC: ALTN) (the “Company” or “Alternus”), a global renewable energy company, today announced that Vincent Browne, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:40 AM PST (1:40 PM EST). The conference will be held December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

In addition, Mr. Browne will be available the same day for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit the conference website at www.ldmicro.com.

About Alternus Energy Inc.

Alternus Energy is a global independent power producer (“IPP”). We develop, own and operate solar PV parks that connect directly to national power grids. Our current revenue streams are generated from long-term, government-mandated, fixed price supply contracts with terms of between 15-20 years in the form of government Feed-In-Tariffs (“FiT”) and other energy incentives. Our current contracts deliver annual revenues, of which approximately 75% are generated from these sources with the remaining 25% deriving from revenues generated under contracted Power Purchase Agreements (“PPA”) with other energy operators and by sales to the general energy market in the countries we operate. In general, these contracts generate an average sales rate for every kWh of green energy produced by our solar parks. Our current focus is on the European solar PV market. However, we are also actively exploring opportunities in other countries outside of Europe. For further information please go to: www.AlternusEnergy.com



Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," “potential” and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Contact: P: 212-220-7434 Contact @ alternusenergy.com



