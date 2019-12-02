CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:



Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Location: San Francisco

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Presentation time: 9:00 a.m. PST

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

© 2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Maria Riley, Senior Director of Investor Relations

investors@crowdstrike.com

669-721-0742



