Industry Package Solution Leader Parcel Pending Showcases Its Smart Parcel Lockers at The 2019 Buildings Show

Visit booth #1601 to learn how Parcel Pending lockers make it safe & convenient for tenants to retrieve their packages while also reducing operational costs for property owners & managers

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the North American leader of package delivery solutions, will showcase its smart parcel lockers at booth #1601 at The 2019 Buildings Show taking place December 4-6 in Toronto. Parcel Pending lockers provide secure package storage and convenient retrieval for tenants while also reducing operational costs for property owners and managers.



Parcel volume has nearly doubled (48 percent) over the past two years due in large part to the boom in online and mobile shopping. This number will only continue to grow: PWC estimates the number of packages delivered annually will rise to 16 billion by 2020, up from 11 billion in 2018.

As package deliveries continue to rise so too do the types of delivery locations. Today’s consumers are having their online purchases delivered not only to their residences but also to their workplaces. This is why property owners and managers of multifamily and commercial properties are turning to Parcel Pending to help them effectively manage the growing number of packages they receive.

“Parcel Pending alleviates the stress of package management at commercial and multifamily properties by assuming all customer service responsibilities for package delivery, notification and retrieval,” stated Lori A. Torres, Parcel Pending CEO and Founder. “Consumers love our lockers because they get to quickly and easily retrieve their packages at their convenience. Meanwhile, property owners and managers love them because they no longer have to waste precious time accepting, logging, sorting, and distributing packages. In fact, it is estimated that our lockers help save up to 24 hours of staff time each week. That’s a huge savings when it comes to operational costs.”

The Parcel Pending Difference:

Smart – Infrared scanners detect and categorize the packages in each locker.

Secure –cloud-based video surveillance comes standard.

Cool – Refrigerated lockers keep temperature-sensitive items cool.

Courier Agnostic – 100% deliverability from all couriers.

Convenient – Fits practically any sized package.

Mobile-Friendly – Delivery notifications sent to your residents’ phones.

The Parcel Pending process is simple. Recipients are instantly notified by text, email or mobile app when they have a delivery. Once a notification is received, the recipient can pick up the package using the unique code provided in the notification or by using the convenient mobile app. Property owners and managers do not need to sign for packages, sort them or distribute them to recipients.

“These days, consumers want and expect that their home and workplace amenities will make their lives easier and that includes the effortless retrieval of their personal packages and goods,” continued Torres. “That’s why it is so important for key players in the building industry to invest in tech-forward solutions like our electronic parcel lockers.”

Parcel Pending successfully delivers over 1.6 million packages monthly in 48 states and Canada.

Visit Parcel Pending booth #1601 at The 2019 Buildings Show to learn more about their locker solutions. Alternatively, you can contact Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Parcel Pending at The Buildings Show.

Learn more about Parcel Pending at www.parcelpending.com .

About Parcel Pending

Founded in 2013, Parcel Pending is the largest secure parcel locker provider in the U.S. with over 1.6 million packages safely and securely delivered each month. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to homebuilders, multifamily communities, commercial office buildings and retailers throughout North America and Canada. More information is available by calling 844-312-9101 or at www.parcelpending.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Penn

Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.