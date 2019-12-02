Waste, Bioenergy and Recycling Market Analysis & Insights, 2013-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WasteView Market Insights" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



WasteView Market Insights gives you a strategic edge for better business planning.



WasteView Market Insights delivers critical business intelligence across the waste, bioenergy and recycling sectors through expert analysis and forecasting of global waste plant developments.



Current activity, 12-month view and future estimates



Rich in tables, charts, and statistics, WasteView Market Insight is based on WasteView Contract Finder's global database and provides an at-a-glance understanding of the important trends to answer key questions such as:

What investment has been made in leading feedstocks such as MSW, wood and plant biomass and what capacity has been created?

What contribution have technologies such as incineration, biofuels and anaerobic digestion made in terms of power generation?

What new capacity will come on stream over the next 5 years and which feedstocks and technologies will be the most significant contributors?

What is the planned capacity of new recycling and biofuel plant in Europe?

What you receive with WasteView Market Insights



As a subscriber to WasteView Market Insight you receive:

12 monthly PDF reports detailing the latest developments, a 12-month summary, and forecasts of how capacity coming on stream will impact the market in the coming years. Each monthly WasteView Market Insights report includes links to the full detail of the reported projects.

12 months' full access to the publisher's unique daily-updated global waste project database WasteView Contract Finder.

Reasons why you should subscribe



Waste, bioenergy and recycling suppliers and operators who use WasteView Market Insights can lead - not follow - the market.

Understand sector trends: Revealing key trends and insights that address technologies, feedstocks, geographies, outputs, values, capacities, volumes and more.

Key Topics Covered



The Current Waste Investment Landscape

Overview Investment Activity in the Past 12 Months Market development 2013-2022 Feedstock types: investment values Feedstock types: project capacity Feedstock types: power generation Technology types: investment values Technology types: project capacity Technology types: power generation Timescales & operational dates

Regional focus: Africa Africa: timescales & operational dates

Regional focus: Americas Americas: timescales & operational dates

Regional focus: Asia Asia: timescales & operational dates

Regional focus: Europe Europe: timescales & operational dates

Regional focus: Middle East Middle East: timescales & operational dates

Regional focus: Pacific Pacific: timescales & operational dates

Sector focus: MSW - summary data

Sector focus: MSW - regional summary & operational status

Sector focus: Recycling - summary data

Sector focus: Recycling - regional summary & operational status

Sector focus: Bioenergy - summary data

Sector focus: Bioenergy - regional summary & operational status

Leading Companies Active

Contractors/Engineers

Equipment Suppliers

Operators

Latest Monthly Activity

Project reporting in the latest month (June 2019)

New Projects in June 2019: timescales & operational dates

Location map of new projects, June 2019 Top Five New Projects, June 2019, by Estimated Value (US$ millions) Top Five New Projects, June 2019, by Reported Waste Capacity (tonnes) Top Five New Projects, June 2019, by Reported Power Generation (MW)

Newly-reported projects in June 2019: feedstock types: investment values

Newly-reported projects in June 2019: feedstock types: project capacity

Newly-reported projects in June 2019: feedstock types: power generation

Newly-reported projects in June 2019: technology types: investment values

Newly-reported projects in June 2019: technology types: project capacity

Newly-reported projects in June 2019: technology types: power generation

Listing of all new investments reported in June 2019

Companies mentioned in June 2019

Companies Mentioned



ANDRITZ

Bulk Handling Systems

China Everbright International

Chongqing Sanfeng Covanta Environmenta

EnviTec Biogas

Green Group Holdings

Hitachi Zosen

HoSt

Martin GmbH fur Umwelt und Energietechn

Pratt Industries

Renewable Energy Group

Saxlund International

SITA UK

Takuma

Upstate Shredding

