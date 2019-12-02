Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update on License and Collaboration Agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time (5:30 am Pacific Time) today to provide a corporate update on the license and collaboration agreement that was announced this morning to develop first-in-class treatments for epilepsy with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.



To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 3665957. The audio webcast will also be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com



