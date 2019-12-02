World Online Food Delivery Industry Report 2019: Company Growth & Innovation Radar

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Online Food Delivery Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online food delivery is rapidly developing and start-ups in this space are experiencing tremendous growth. Online food delivery service is growing all over the world because of the convenience, variety, and cost available at the touch of a button. Major cities have been the epicenter of this market, especially as smartphones become ubiquitous.



Investments in the industry have been significant, and several mergers and acquisitions have already happened that affect global operations. Many investment, technology, and even transportation companies are trying to get a slice of the pie. Mobility and eCommerce companies are considering last-mile food delivery service as a future avenue of growth and are trying to incorporate anything last-mile service in their portfolios. Certain companies have branched out their operations to reach global customers and are dominating the local markets in which they operate.

Report Scope

The aim of this study is to benchmark last-mile online food delivery service companies and take a deep dive into key opportunities and strengths for these companies at the global, regional, and national levels.

The ultimate goal is to:

Provide a strategic overview of key players prominent in the online food delivery market.

Identify best practices that companies follow, and understand their product portfolio and how they leverage Mega Trends

Analyze companies' vision/strategy

Identify top companies that are disrupting and advancing the industry using innovative technologies

Present unique market opportunities for each company

Offer strategic recommendations for the global online food delivery industry.

From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study will aim to establish how online food industry players will branch their operations and identify white spaces that they will expand into.



The Market Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Market Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Market Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Market Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key trends in the last-mile food delivery services market?

Who are the global key players and where do they stand in terms of competition?

What is the current and future avenue market revenue opportunity that last mile food delivery companies are likely to generate?

What are the key technological innovations driving last-mile food delivery services globally?

Which companies from other industries are now key participants in the online food delivery business?

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

Food Delivery Commission and Revenue Analysis

Online Food Delivery - Hotbed for Market Consolidation

2. The Market Radar - Global Online Food Delivery Market

The Market Radar

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Deliveroo

Delivery Club

Delivery Hero

Demae-can

Ele.me

Grubhub

Jumia Food

Just Eat

Meituan-Dianping

Postmates

Swiggy

Takeaway.com

Uber Eats

Yandex.Eats

Zomato

4. The Last Word

Key Takeaways

