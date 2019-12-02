Aptose to Present at 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York. Aptose will be presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings.
Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
|Time:
|2:10 p.m. ET
|Date:
|Thursday, December 5, 2019
|Live Webcast:
|Piper Jaffray Conference Aptose Webcast Link
About Aptose
Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.
For further information, please contact:
Aptose Biosciences
Greg Chow
Senior Vice President, CFO
650-718-5028
gchow@aptose.com
SMP Communications
Susan Pietropaolo
201-923-2049
susan@smpcommunications.com
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
617-535-7746
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
