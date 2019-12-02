Alkahest to Present New Data from Phase 2a Study in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkahest Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, today announced an oral presentation of data from its phase 2a study ALK6019-201 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s Disease at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease from December 4 – 7, 2019 in San Diego. Presentation details can be found below.



Oral presentation:

Title: A Phase 2 trial of GRF6019 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

Presenter: Jonas Hannestad, vice president of clinical development at Alkahest

Session: Oral Communications Sessions 35

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Start Time: 2:00 pm PST

Location: Hilton Bayfront San Diego; Indigo Ballroom ABCEFG

About Study ALK6019-201

The ALK6019-201 study is a completed Phase 2a clinical trial, designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and potential therapeutic effects of GRF6019 in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease over a six-month period. Subjects were randomized and treated intravenously with 100 mL or 250 mL of GRF6019 for five consecutive days during Week 1 and again for five consecutive days during Week 13, with a treatment-free interval of 11 weeks following each dose.

About GRF6019 and GRF6021

Alkahest and clinical and development partner Grifols are studying GRF6019 and GRF6021 for the treatment of age-related diseases. GRF6019 and GRF6021, proprietary plasma fractions, are developed and provided by Grifols. In animal models, these plasma fractions enhance neurogenesis, improve age-related deficits in learning and memory, and reduce neuroinflammation. Phase 2 clinical trials with GRF6019 and GRF6021 are ongoing in severe Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and post-operative recovery, with other indications being explored.

About Alkahest

Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing treatments for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Jeffords

Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer

Alkahest, Inc.

ejeffords@alkahest.com

Media Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Public Relations

mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com



