Alkahest to Present New Data from Phase 2a Study in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference
/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkahest Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, today announced an oral presentation of data from its phase 2a study ALK6019-201 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s Disease at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease from December 4 – 7, 2019 in San Diego. Presentation details can be found below.
Oral presentation:
Title: A Phase 2 trial of GRF6019 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s Disease
Presenter: Jonas Hannestad, vice president of clinical development at Alkahest
Session: Oral Communications Sessions 35
Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019
Start Time: 2:00 pm PST
Location: Hilton Bayfront San Diego; Indigo Ballroom ABCEFG
About Study ALK6019-201
The ALK6019-201 study is a completed Phase 2a clinical trial, designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and potential therapeutic effects of GRF6019 in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease over a six-month period. Subjects were randomized and treated intravenously with 100 mL or 250 mL of GRF6019 for five consecutive days during Week 1 and again for five consecutive days during Week 13, with a treatment-free interval of 11 weeks following each dose.
About GRF6019 and GRF6021
Alkahest and clinical and development partner Grifols are studying GRF6019 and GRF6021 for the treatment of age-related diseases. GRF6019 and GRF6021, proprietary plasma fractions, are developed and provided by Grifols. In animal models, these plasma fractions enhance neurogenesis, improve age-related deficits in learning and memory, and reduce neuroinflammation. Phase 2 clinical trials with GRF6019 and GRF6021 are ongoing in severe Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and post-operative recovery, with other indications being explored.
About Alkahest
Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing treatments for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc.
Contact Information
Elizabeth Jeffords
Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer
Alkahest, Inc.
ejeffords@alkahest.com
Media Contact
Michael Tattory
LifeSci Public Relations
mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com
