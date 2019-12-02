Rheinmettal and Harris Sign Up to Sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2020

Future Soldier Technology 2020 Conference and Focus Day

SMi Group Reports: The Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day returns to London on the 9th, 10th and 11th March.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the leading event dedicated to Soldier Modernisation, Future Soldier Technology will provide a unique opportunity to see how emerging technologies and materials are used to overcome challenges in soldier modernisation programmes, from across the world.For those interested in attending Future Soldier Technology, there is an early bird offer with a £200 saving for conference bookings made by 13th December: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/einPR4 As it draws closer, more organisations have been confirmed to sponsor this highly anticipated event. New exhibitors and sponsors include Rheinmetall and Harris. Rheinmetall is a market leader in the areas of environmentally friendly mobility and threat-appropriate security technology. The group´s operating activities are split into the two corporate sectors, Rheinmetall Automotive and Rheinmetall Defence. They will be exhibiting and delivering a briefing at the conference.Another exhibitor confirmed for the conference is Harris. Harris provides advanced defence and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. The company brings speed, innovation and flawless execution together with our commitment to make the world more secure.The pre-conference Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus Day on 9th March, will enable technical experts, military end users and solution providers to discuss the latest developments in communication digitisation, advanced autonomous software and systems and dismounted unmanned sensor technology.The two-day Future Soldier Technology Conference on the 10th and 11th March will present the most relevant and current information for capability and procurement experts to leverage for their projects. The 23 expert speakers will present their programmes priorities, their challenges and crucially their successes. Providing all attendees, a host of actionable intelligence to take with them for their projects.The three-day event details with the complete speaker line-up is available to view on the brochure, available at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/einPR4 Future Soldier Technology 2020Focus Day: 9th MarchConference: 10th – 11th March 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced TechnologyGold Sponsor: GlenairSponsors and Exhibitors: 3M, Harris, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Rheinmetall, Ultra Electronics-- ENDS –Contact Information:For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.