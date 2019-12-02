Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) World Market Outlook to 2024 - Untapped Emerging Markets Present Massive Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product (Consumables, Reagent, Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Services, Method (cfDNA, Biochemical Markers), Application (Aneuploidy, Microdeletion) & End-User (Hospital, Labs) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, application, and region.

The NIPT products market is segmented on the basis of method and end-user.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.



The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on product and service, the NIPT market is segmented into products and services. The services segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising incidence of genetic disorders, increasing focus on prenatal screening, and government initiatives to provide prenatal testing services are contributing to the growth of this market.



The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the NIPT products market in 2018



Based on end-user, the NIPT products market is classified into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. In 2018, diagnostic laboratories formed the largest and fastest-growing end-users of NIPT products. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as the implementation of initiatives by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and effective prenatal tests and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.



Asia to witness high growth during the forecast period



By region, the global NIPT market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing: Market Overview

4.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Application (2019-2024)

4.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share, By Method & Region (2018)

4.4 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 High Risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities With Increasing Maternal Age

5.1.1.2 Growing Preference for Noninvasive Techniques Over Invasive Methods

5.1.1.3 Improving Reimbursement Scenario for NIPT

5.1.1.4 Programs Focusing on Increasing the Awareness of NIPT

5.1.2 Opportunities

5.1.2.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.1.3 Challenges

5.1.3.1 Reliability of Test Results, Especially in Obese Women

5.1.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals



6 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Products

6.2.1 Consumables

6.2.1.1 Assay Kits & Reagents

6.2.1.1.1 North America is the Largest Market for Assay Kits & Reagents Segments

6.2.1.2 Disposables

6.2.1.2.1 Use of Disposables to Avoid Contamination is One of the Major Growth Factors for This Segment

6.2.2 Instruments

6.2.2.1 Ultrasound Devices

6.2.2.1.1 Popularity of Ultrasound in Fetal and Embryonic Imaging and Safety has Driven Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Systems

6.2.2.2.1 Ngs Systems have Found Rising Use in NIPT

6.2.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments

6.2.2.3.1 Increasing Research in the Field of Prenatal Genetic Testing is Expected to Boost Market Growth

6.2.2.4 Microarrays

6.2.2.4.1 Flexibility of Chips and Short Processing Times have Supported the Use of Microarrays

6.2.2.5 Other Instruments

6.3 Services

6.3.1 North America Shows the Highest Demand for Testing Services



7 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Products Market, By Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultrasound Detection

7.2.1 Ultrasound Detection Segment Dominates the NIPT Products Market

7.3 Biochemical Screening Tests

7.3.1 High Incidence of Genetic Disorders & Increasing Focus on Prenatal Testing to Support Market Growth

7.4 Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

7.4.1 Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests Segment to Register the Highest CAGR in the Forecast Period



8 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Trisomy

8.2.1 Trisomy Forms the Largest and Fastest-Growing Application Segment of the NIPT Market

8.3 Microdeletion Syndrome

8.3.1 High Incidence of Microdeletion Syndrome is A Key Factor Driving the Growth of This Application Segment

8.4 Other Applications



9 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Products Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Increase in Research Intensity to Drive the Usage of NIPT Products Among Diagnostic Labs

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 North America Holds the Major Share of This End-User Segment



10 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 High Number of Babies Born With Chromosomal Syndromes is A Major Factor Driving the Demand for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing is A Key Challenge for Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 France

10.3.1.1 Favorable Insurance Coverage for Prenatal Testing to Increase the Adoption of NIPT in France

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 High Incidence of Genetic Abnormalities to Increase the Demand for Prenatal Testing Procedures in the UK

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Spending - A Major Factor Contributing to Market Growth in Germany

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia

10.4.1 High Cost of NIPT Products is A Major Factor Limiting Market Growth in Asia During the Forecast Period

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Player Ranking

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping - Product Market

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Players

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 Product & Services Launches

11.4.2 Expansions

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Other Strategies



12 Company Profiles



