Global Rheology Markets, Technologies & Opportunities (2017-2018 & 2023): Rising Demand for Bio-based Rheology Modifiers
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheology: Technologies, Opportunities and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for rheology technology in various types of end-use industry applications. The market is broken down by product type, sample type, end-use industry and region. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are presented for each product type, end-use industry application and regional markets.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for rheology technology. It explains the major market drivers of global rheology technology, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the rheology technology market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the rheology technology industry globally.
The report includes:
- 50 data tables
- An overview of the global market for rheology technology
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Coverage of different types of viscometers and rheometers and technological innovations within the industry
- Identification and development of modern commercial user-friendly rheometers
- Discussion about increasing demand for the thermostats and information on rheology modifiers
- Detailed analysis of the key competitor engaged in the market, including A&D Co., Bayer CropScience AG, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Syngenta AG and Thermo fisher Scientific Inc.
Rheology is the science of flow and the deformation of matter due to flow. It describes the interrelation between force, deformation and time. Based on product type, the rheology technology market can be segmented into viscometers, rheometers and rheology modifiers. These products have widespread applications in end-use industries such as food and beverages, paints and coatings, personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, petrochemical, oil and gas, adhesives and sealants, and home and institutional, among others.
The increasing demand for paint and coating applications in sectors such as the automotive, appliance, furniture, architectural and other sectors will boost the rheology technology market in the coming years. Another factor that is expected to positively impact this market is the increasing demand for personal care, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products around the world.
Factors such as the fluctuating costs of oil and gas and increasing demand for digital media over conventional paper printing is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the rheology technology market. But evolving end industries in Asia-Pacific will more than likely bring new opportunities for major companies in the rheology technology market in the coming years and drive the market forward.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Rheology modifiers account for the highest share of rheology technology products. Market drivers include the growth of end-user industries for paint and coating and personal care and pharmaceutical applications; technological advancements in rheometers and viscometers; and the expansion of the petrochemical and material manufacturing industries.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Characteristics Determining Rheological Properties
- Viscosity
- Thixotropic Index
- Dispense Rate
- Sag Resistance
- Rheology Based on Fluids
- Newtonian Fluids
- Non-Newtonian Fluids
- Rheology Based on Technology
- Viscometers
- Rheometers
- Rheology Modifiers
- Rheology Technology by Sample Type
- Resins and Coatings
- Suspensions and Slurries
- Pastes and Gels
- Other Samples
- Rheology End-Use Industries
- Food and Beverages
- Paints and Coatings
- Personal Care, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals
- Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas
- Adhesive and Sealants
- Home and Institutional
- Others
Chapter 4 Global Market for Rheology Technology
- Global Market for Rheology Technology, by Product Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology, by Sample Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology, by End-Use Industry
- Global Market for Rheology Technology, by Region
- Global Rheology Technology Market Subsegments
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Resins and Coatings End-Use Industry, by Product Type
- Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Suspension and Slurries, by Product Type
- Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Pastes and Gel, by Product Type
- Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Other Types of Samples, by Product Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Food and Beverage End-Use Industry, by Product Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Paints and Coatings End-Use Industry, by Product Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Personal Care, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals End-Use Industry, by Product Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas End-Use Industry, by Product Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Adhesives and Sealants End-Use Industry, by Product Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Home and Institutional End-Use Industries, by Product Type
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in Other End-Use Industries, by Product Type
- Global Market for Viscometers, by Region
- Global Market for Rheometers, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Modifiers, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Resins and Coatings End-Use Industry, by Region
- Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Suspensions and Slurries, by Region
- Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Pastes and Gels, by Region
- Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Other Types of Samples, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Food and Beverage End-Use Industry, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Paint and Coatings End-Use Industry, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Personal Care, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals End-Use Industry, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Petrochemical, Oil and Gas End-Use Industry, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Adhesive and Sealants End-Use Industry, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Home and Institutional End-Use Industries, by Region
- Global Market for Rheology Technology in Other End-Use Industries, by Region
Chapter 5 Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand within the Paints and Coatings End-Use Industry
- Growing Demand from the Personal Care Sector
- Rising Demand for Bio-Based Rheology Modifiers
- Technological Advancements in Rheometers and Viscometers
- Expansion of Petrochemical and Material Manufacturing Industries
- Growing Strict Regulatory Framework for Product Safety Compliance in Cosmeceutical and Biotechnology Sectors
Chapter 6 Patents
- Recent Patents
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- A&D Co.
- Air Products And Chemicals
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Altana Ag
- Andermatt Biocontrol Ag
- Anton Paar
- Arkema
- Ashland
- BASF SE
- Bayer Cropscience Ag
- Biobest Group Nv
- Biolin Scientific
- Cannon Instrument Co.
- Cargill Inc.
- Certis Usa Llc
- Clariant
- Croda International Plc
- Diransa San Luis Sa
- Dowdupont
- Dura Chemical Corp., Ltd.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Elementis Plc
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Fann Instrument Co.
- FCC Inc.
- Freeman Technology
- Global Drilling Fluids And Chemicals Ltd.
- Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co.
- Imatek
- Instron
- Koppert Biological Systems B.V.
- Lamy Rheology
- Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
- Monsanto Co., Inc.
- Syngenta International Ag
- Ta Instruments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Worlee-Chemie Gmbh
- Zhejiang Fenghong New Material Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68qmuy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.