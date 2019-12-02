Global Rheology Markets, Technologies & Opportunities (2017-2018 & 2023): Rising Demand for Bio-based Rheology Modifiers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheology: Technologies, Opportunities and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for rheology technology in various types of end-use industry applications. The market is broken down by product type, sample type, end-use industry and region. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are presented for each product type, end-use industry application and regional markets.



The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for rheology technology. It explains the major market drivers of global rheology technology, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the rheology technology market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the rheology technology industry globally.



The report includes:

50 data tables

An overview of the global market for rheology technology

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of different types of viscometers and rheometers and technological innovations within the industry

Identification and development of modern commercial user-friendly rheometers

Discussion about increasing demand for the thermostats and information on rheology modifiers

Detailed analysis of the key competitor engaged in the market, including A&D Co., Bayer CropScience AG, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Syngenta AG and Thermo fisher Scientific Inc.

Rheology is the science of flow and the deformation of matter due to flow. It describes the interrelation between force, deformation and time. Based on product type, the rheology technology market can be segmented into viscometers, rheometers and rheology modifiers. These products have widespread applications in end-use industries such as food and beverages, paints and coatings, personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, petrochemical, oil and gas, adhesives and sealants, and home and institutional, among others.



The increasing demand for paint and coating applications in sectors such as the automotive, appliance, furniture, architectural and other sectors will boost the rheology technology market in the coming years. Another factor that is expected to positively impact this market is the increasing demand for personal care, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products around the world.



Factors such as the fluctuating costs of oil and gas and increasing demand for digital media over conventional paper printing is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the rheology technology market. But evolving end industries in Asia-Pacific will more than likely bring new opportunities for major companies in the rheology technology market in the coming years and drive the market forward.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Rheology modifiers account for the highest share of rheology technology products. Market drivers include the growth of end-user industries for paint and coating and personal care and pharmaceutical applications; technological advancements in rheometers and viscometers; and the expansion of the petrochemical and material manufacturing industries.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Characteristics Determining Rheological Properties

Viscosity

Thixotropic Index

Dispense Rate

Sag Resistance

Rheology Based on Fluids

Newtonian Fluids

Non-Newtonian Fluids

Rheology Based on Technology

Viscometers

Rheometers

Rheology Modifiers

Rheology Technology by Sample Type

Resins and Coatings

Suspensions and Slurries

Pastes and Gels

Other Samples

Rheology End-Use Industries

Food and Beverages

Paints and Coatings

Personal Care, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas

Adhesive and Sealants

Home and Institutional

Others

Chapter 4 Global Market for Rheology Technology

Global Market for Rheology Technology, by Product Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology, by Sample Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology, by End-Use Industry

Global Market for Rheology Technology, by Region

Global Rheology Technology Market Subsegments

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Resins and Coatings End-Use Industry, by Product Type

Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Suspension and Slurries, by Product Type

Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Pastes and Gel, by Product Type

Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Other Types of Samples, by Product Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Food and Beverage End-Use Industry, by Product Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Paints and Coatings End-Use Industry, by Product Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Personal Care, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals End-Use Industry, by Product Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas End-Use Industry, by Product Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Adhesives and Sealants End-Use Industry, by Product Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Home and Institutional End-Use Industries, by Product Type

Global Market for Rheology Technology in Other End-Use Industries, by Product Type

Global Market for Viscometers, by Region

Global Market for Rheometers, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Modifiers, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Resins and Coatings End-Use Industry, by Region

Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Suspensions and Slurries, by Region

Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Pastes and Gels, by Region

Global Market for the Application of Rheology Technology in Other Types of Samples, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Food and Beverage End-Use Industry, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Paint and Coatings End-Use Industry, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Personal Care, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals End-Use Industry, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Petrochemical, Oil and Gas End-Use Industry, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Adhesive and Sealants End-Use Industry, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Technology in the Home and Institutional End-Use Industries, by Region

Global Market for Rheology Technology in Other End-Use Industries, by Region

Chapter 5 Market Drivers

Increasing Demand within the Paints and Coatings End-Use Industry

Growing Demand from the Personal Care Sector

Rising Demand for Bio-Based Rheology Modifiers

Technological Advancements in Rheometers and Viscometers

Expansion of Petrochemical and Material Manufacturing Industries

Growing Strict Regulatory Framework for Product Safety Compliance in Cosmeceutical and Biotechnology Sectors

Chapter 6 Patents

Recent Patents

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

A&D Co.

Air Products And Chemicals

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Altana Ag

Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

Anton Paar

Arkema

Ashland

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience Ag

Biobest Group Nv

Biolin Scientific

Cannon Instrument Co.

Cargill Inc.

Certis Usa Llc

Clariant

Croda International Plc

Diransa San Luis Sa

Dowdupont

Dura Chemical Corp., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Elementis Plc

Evonik Industries Ag

Fann Instrument Co.

FCC Inc.

Freeman Technology

Global Drilling Fluids And Chemicals Ltd.

Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co.

Imatek

Instron

Koppert Biological Systems B.V.

Lamy Rheology

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Monsanto Co., Inc.

Syngenta International Ag

Ta Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Worlee-Chemie Gmbh

Zhejiang Fenghong New Material Co., Ltd.

