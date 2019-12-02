Curo Compensation and Ascender Partnership Brings Pay Equity Analytics to Asia-Pacific Region

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today announced its new partnership with Ascender , a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) and payroll software provider in the Asia-Pacific region.



As part of this relationship, Ascender will act as a reseller of two Curo products—CuroEnterprise and Curo Pay Equity Tracker—bringing compensation and pay equity insights and analytics to APAC. CuroEnterprise works with organizations to manage and optimize investment in employees and to support better-informed pay decisions. CuroPET is a self-service solution that provides insights on global pay equity trends, including identifying risk and uncovering pay gaps. Ascender also plans to implement Curo’s cloud-based services internally as well.

“Making more informed pay decisions and understanding true pay equity not only just benefit a company overall, but also demonstrate a commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce—increasingly important in efforts to attract and retain the best employees,” said Rogerio Albelo , Curo’s Head of Alliances. “We’re pleased to partner with Ascender, and provide them – and their customers – with access to two of our top products to help them staying on top of global pay equity, pay transparency and related issues for their work across APAC.”

“As a company, we focus heavily on integration and information, making HCM and payroll simpler to understand and administer,” shared Michael McNamara, Ascender’s General Manager Growth & Strategy. “Partnering with Curo and incorporating their solutions into our processes is a move that aligns directly with our continued work to take pay equity and Human Capital Management to the next level. With CuroEnterprise and CuroPET, we can offer improved compensation information and analytics across the region.”

Curo combines industry experience with its top-line compensation management technology and partners with many of the world's leading companies.



About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com

Curo is a market leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise, which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle quickly and securely in accordance with agreed and often complex compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 250,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 140 countries.

About Ascender | www.ascenderhcm.com

With more than 1.3 million employees of Ascender customers being paid using Ascender’s Human Capital Management and payroll platforms throughout the Asia Pacific, and approximately 1,600 accounts across more than 1,100 global brands and listed companies that trust us to meet their payroll needs.

Their regional teams and operational centres service a diverse range of customers’ payroll requirements through 900 dedicated professionals across 8 countries, who have local payroll knowledge and expertise in 7 languages across 31 country legislations. Ascender offers payroll outsourcing and cloud-based enterprise integration for businesses seeking to incorporate streamlined payrun capabilities across multi-countries through leading technology and innovative processes.

