Cold-Brew Coffee Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Cold-brew coffee has been around for a long time now. When Starbucks debuted it in the stores, its sales reportedly increased for over 20 percent. They didn’t invent it through. Cold-coffee has been one of the most loved delicacies in New Orleans, and that’s where this technique got so popular that many coffee chains started embracing it. Like many countries, the U.S is also becoming a cold-brewed coffee nation. Many still confuse it for ice coffee, which is served cold and chilled. But the cold-brewed coffee is different. It is made by steeping the coarsely ground beans at room temperature for over twelve hours to create a concentrated mix with milk or cold water.

Since this type of coffee recipe requires planning, it is expensive and delicious too. Manufacturers around the world have started steeping it for sex hours. But still, it is a tricky business. Cold-brew-coffee also has less amount of caffeine as compared to the hot coffee, which brings the caffeine level down. Because of the sumptuous taste and quality of beans used in the preparation of this type of coffee, the cold-brew market alone has grown from 12% from 2015 to 2017, increasing the market value up to $2.5 billon. And the companies offering premium quality cold-brewed coffee are forecasted to grow 229% in two years. The number of brands offering cold-brew products is gaining double marking as compared to the manufactures offering non-cold brew products. Hence the increased demands have opened the market further up and are providing tremendous opportunities for companies in this industry.

Market Segmentation

The market for cold coffee can be segmented into different categories of the basis of multiple factors. One of the factors is the technique. Some of the manufacturers follow an immersion technique while others stand with the cold drip brewing. Another factor is the type of grind, which can either be coarse or finely ground. Next is the type of roast, which is either dark roasting or light roasting of the coffee beans. There’s one more segment based on the origin, which is single-origin beans or the blend beans of different origins. Hence, based on all these factors, there can be different segments in the cold-brew coffee market.

Regional Overview

In North America, the market is segmented in the following regions; Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Bermuda, Bonaire, Dominica, United States of America, and the US Virgin Islands. In South America, maximum consumption is in the following states: Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Suriname, Peru, and Colombia. And in Australia, most of the manufacturing and supply units are in New Zealand and the Solomon Islands. In Africa, the demand rate is in the following order: Ghana, Liberia, Benin, Cape Verde, Egypt, and South Africa.

Industry News

One of the studies done on cold-brew coffee consumption reported that the sodium and sugar content in the cold brew coffee is likely to cause several types of disease in those people who consume it regularly.

