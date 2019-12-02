$43+ Billion Japanese Drone Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 with Investment Figures for 2012-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Japanese Drone Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most comprehensive outline, analysis, and forecast of the Japanese drone market. It is based on months of research and analysis.

The 93-page report contains a five-year forecast of Japanese drone market figures for 2019-2024, broken down by segment, industry and application method. It contains an analysis of Japanese drone regulations, as well as a thorough outline of investment figures in the Japanese drone market in 2012-2018 and key investment deals, mergers and partnerships in Japan in 2018. Finally, this report also discusses the future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market.

The Market Model is a unique bottom-up approach to measuring the commercial drone market using actual data and primary sources. As a result of this complex model, the figures and topics covered in this report are both comprehensive and reliable. They are a product of both qualitative and quantitative research and analysis, and a look beyond the hype that drones have experienced in the past few years.



Key Highlights



The global drone market will grow from $14 billion in 2018 to over $43 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 20.5%.

The Japanese market is currently one of the largest drone markets in the world, and also the second-largest market in Asia.

Since 2012, more than 3 billion USD has been invested in drone companies worldwide and 2018 was a record year with 702 million USD in disclosed global investments. This report outlines the portion of these disclosed investments which made it into Japan.

Japan is home to major global players on the drone market, including TerraDrone, ACSL, and Prodrone.

Extensive examples of drone applications are included.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

2.2 Drones: What Do They Look Like?

2.3 Drones: What Can They Be Used For?



3 Scope and Methodology

3.1 Scope

3.2 Data

3.3 The Market Model

3.4 Methodology



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Segmentation & Landscape

4.2 Drone Investments

4.3 Drone Partnerships

4.4 Examples of Drone Applications

4.5 Market Players

4.6 Trends and Perspectives



5 Commercial Drone Regulations

5.1 Definitions

5.2 Regulation Landscape

5.3 Civil Aviation Bureau Progress and Key Developments

5.4 Airspace Integration Programs and Initiatives



6 Drone Market 2019-2024

6.1 Total Drone Market

6.1.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.1.2 Market Forecast Global (Commercial vs. Private) 2019-2024

6.1.3 Market Forecast Japan (Commercial vs. Private) 2019-2024

6.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segment

6.2.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.2.2 Market Forecast Japan 2019-2024

6.3 Commercial Drone Market by Industry

6.3.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.3.2 Market Forecast Japan 2019-2024

6.4 Commercial Drone Market by Method

6.4.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.4.2 Market Forecast Japan 2019-2024

6.5 Commercial Drone Market by Unit Sales

6.5.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.5.2 Market Forecast Japan 2019-2024

6.6 Private Drone Market by Segment

6.6.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.6.2 Market Forecast Japan 2019-2024

6.7 Private Drone Market by Unit Sales

6.7.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.7.2 Market Forecast Japan 2019-2024



Glossary



Appendix: Industry Definitions



