Uxin Announces the Resignation of Chief Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading national online used car dealer in China, today announced that Mr. Wenbing Jing has resigned as the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, effective December 1, 2019, for personal reasons. During his tenure with the Company, Mr. Jing mainly oversaw the Company’s loan facilitation business, which is currently in the process of being divested as announced by the Company in July, September and November 2019.



Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, said, “Wenbing has been a long-time friend and trusted partner and helped drive the fast growth of our business over the past several years. We sincerely appreciate Wenbing’s contributions and dedication to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading national online used car dealer in China. Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice, no matter where they are located or what their budget is. Uxin enables consumers to buy used cars through an innovative integrated online platform and offline service and fulfilment networks, which address each step of the transaction and cover the entire value chain. Its online presence is bolstered by an offline network of more than 1,500 service centers in over 230 prefecture-level cities throughout China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Nancy Song

Uxin Investor Relations

Tel: +86 10 5691-6765

Email: ir@xin.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.