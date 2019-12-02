Global Automotive Detection & Ranging Sensor Market 2019-2024: Technology Trends & Opportunities in the $46+ Billion-Projected Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Trends and Opportunities in the Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive detection and ranging sensor market are expected to reach the US $46,821.5 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 22.4% 2019 to 2024.



Imaging sensors and RADAR are the major technology segments for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market. The rising demand for object detection, high-resolution target separation, 3D detection, and 3600 object recognition technologies are driving the demand for the automotive radar market.



Development of long range radar with high frequency, development of Lidar with non-moving parts, and compact size ultrasonic sensors are among the key emerging trends that are likely to increase the level of demand for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market for the forecast period.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor technology by application, technology, and the region.



Some of the automotive detection and ranging sensor technology companies profiled in this report include Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Magna International, Valeo, and ZF TRW Automotive and others.



The automotive detection and ranging sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with automotive detection technology evolving from short range object detection to long-range object detection. The rising wave of imaging, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors is creating the potential for new detection and ranging sensor applications, which is driving the demand for the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.



In the automotive detection and ranging sensor market, various detection technologies, such as imaging, radar, LIDAR, and ultrasonic sensors, are used in blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, and pedestrian detection systems. Growing electronics content per vehicle, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, and high investment by automotive OEMs for passenger safety are creating new opportunities for various automotive detection and ranging sensor technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.



This report answers the following 6 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth technology opportunities for global automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.2 Which technology segment/segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting the dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.5 What are the new technology developments in automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.6 Who are the major players in this automotive detection and ranging sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Technologies



4. Technology Trends and Opportunities

4.1: Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends and Growth Forecasts

4.2.1: Imaging Sensor

4.2.1.1: by Type

4.2.1.1.1: Monocular Camera

4.2.1.1.2: Stereo Camera

4.2.1.1.3: Night Vision Camera

4.2.2: Radar

4.2.2.1: by Frequency

4.2.2.1.1: 24 GHz

4.2.2.1.2: 77 GHZ

4.2.2.1.3: 79 GHZ

4.2.2.2: by Range

4.2.2.2.1: Short Range

4.2.2.2.2: Mid Range

4.2.2.2.3: Long Range

4.2.3: LIDAR

4.2.3.1: by Type

4.2.3.1.1: Mechanical

4.2.3.1.2: Solid and Flash

4.2.3.2: by Range

4.2.3.2.1: Short Range

4.2.3.2.2: Mid-Range

4.2.3.2.3: Long Range

4.2.4: Ultrasonic Sensor

4.2.4.1: by Type

4.2.4.1.1: Sonar Sensor

4.2.4.1.2: Object Detection Sensor

4.3: Technology Opportunities by Application Segments

4.3.1: Adaptive Cruise Control

4.3.2 Blind Spot Detection

4.3.3: Pedestrian/Parking Detection

4.3.4: Other Applications



5. Technology Opportunity by Region

5.1: Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market by Region

5.2: North American Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.2.1: Market by Technology

5.2.2: The United States Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.2.3: Canadian Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.2.4: Mexican Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.3: European Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.3.1: Market by Technology

5.3.2: German Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.3.3: French Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.3.4: The United Kingdom Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.4: APAC Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.4.1: Market by Technology

5.4.2: Chinese Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.4.3: Japanese Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.4.4: Indian Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.5: RoW Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

5.5.1: Market by Technology



6. Companies and Ecosystem

6.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.2: Geographical Reach

6.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Strategic Implications

7.1: Implications

7.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market by Technology

7.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market by Application

7.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market by Region

7.3: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

7.4: Strategic Analysis

7.4.1: New Product Development

7.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Continental AG

8.2: Robert Bosch GmbH

8.3: Aptiv PLC

8.4: Denso Corporation

8.5: Magna International

8.6: Valeo

8.7: ZF TRW Automotive



