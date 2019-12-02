The Future of the World Market for Outdoor Lighting (2011-2025): Consumption Data, Sales Data, and Market Shares of the Top Manufacturers
This report offers a full analysis of the outdoor lighting fixtures market worldwide. This study provides outdoor lighting industry statistics (consumption data), sales data and market shares of the top manufacturers.
World is considered such as the aggregate of 70 monitored countries, selected on the basis of the size of the economy, importance of the lighting fixtures sector and contribution to World trade of lighting fixtures, plus an approximation of the market value in the other countries.
The geographical classification of the 70 monitored countries is as follows:
- North America: Canada and the United States
- Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela
- West Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom (i.e. the European Union 15, less Luxembourg for which lighting fixtures data are listed together with those of Belgium) + Norway and Switzerland
- Central-East Europe: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia (i.e. the New EU Members 13) and Serbia
- Russia and other CIS member states: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine
- China
- Japan
- Asia and Pacific: (a): Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan (Developed Countries)(b): Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam (Emerging and Transforming Countries)
- India
- Middle East: Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
- Turkey
- Africa: North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia) + South Africa.
For each regional cluster, market size, activity trend and market shares are provided.
Outdoor lighting is analyzed according to the following segments:
- Residential/Consumer lighting (home gardens lighting and architectural lighting for common spaces in residential buildings).
- Urban landscape lighting (architectural lighting for city centres, city beautification).
- Christmas and Event lighting
- Streets and major roads lighting
- Lighting for tunnels and galleries
- Campus/area lighting (sporting plants, open-air parking, petrol stations, airports)
- Lighting controls
For each market segment, market size, activity trend and market shares are provided. Around 200 companies have been monitored for this report, and 20 case histories reported. Historical data are given from 2011 up to 2018, together with a three-year forecast.
Profitability of the sector is analyzed through EBITDA data for a sample of 50 companies. Market drivers' analysis includes data on streets in 70 countries and macroeconomic trends for top 100 towns worldwide. Addresses of about 350 companies manufacturing outdoor lighting fixtures and mentioned in this research are also given.
Key Highlights
- Market values for the outdoor lighting industry worldwide is estimated by the author's worth around USD 22.5 billion for the year 2018. It was just USD 16.7 billion in 2011.
- The market is booming especially in the Street segment and on the Wholesale channel.
- The average profitability ratio in terms of EBITDA has been growing during the past five years, from 10.3% in the year 2014 to 12.8% in the year 2018.
- Physical production is estimated in around 170 million units (almost 140 million LED-based) among bollards, step lights, projectors, pole mounted luminaires.
- 50 players hold around 50% of the market.
- Smart outdoor lighting market is estimated to reach 26-27 billion USD for the year 2025, according to the forecasts.
Key Topics Covered
1 BASIC DATA, ACTIVITY TREND AND SHORT-TERM FORECASTS
- Market value, activity trend and short-term forecasts
- Estimated consumption of outdoor lighting by country or geographical area, 2011-2018
- Estimated consumption of total lighting and outdoor lighting, 2011-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts
- Estimated consumption of total lighting and outdoor lighting by country, 2011-2015-2018
- Product breakdown
- Estimated breakdown of outdoor lighting market by product, 2011-2015-2018
- Estimated breakdown of outdoor lighting market by product, by country or geographical area, 2018
- United States, West Europe, Central-East Europe, Russia, China, Japan, India, Asia Pacific: Breakdown of outdoor lighting market by product
- Quantities and prices
- Breakdown of outdoor lighting market (Total, LED based, Conventional) by product, 2018. Values, prices and units
- Outdoor lighting fixtures market: reference prices by product category, 2018. USD
- IoT market
2 MARKET DRIVERS
- Length of motorways, number of light points
- Saving energy
- Smart management of urban and street lighting
- Multilevel use of lighting poles: America, Europe, Russia, Asia, Oceania
- Associations
3 LIGHTING SOURCES BREAKDOWN: FOCUS ON LED LIGHTING
- Consumption of outdoor LED-based lighting, 2011-2018 estimated data, and 2019-2022 forecasts
- Breakdown of outdoor lighting market by light sources in a sample of companies
4 DISTRIBUTION
- Breakdown of outdoor lighting sales by distribution channel, 2015 and 2018
- Breakdown of outdoor lighting market by distribution channel in a sample of companies
5 WORLDWIDE COMPETITION BY KIND OF PRODUCT
- Total outdoor lighting
- Sales data, market shares and short profiles for a sample of leading companies
- Consumer outdoor lighting; Architectural outdoor lighting, faade, city beautification; Street lighting, highway lighting; Christmas and Event lighting; Tunnels and galleries lighting; Area lighting (parking, gas stations, airports, sporting plants)
- For each market segment: sales data, market shares and short profiles for a sample of leading companies
- Lighting controls
- Incidence of lighting controls on the total turnover of 50 players
- Profitability
- EBITDA margin (%) in a sample of 50 companies. 2014-2018
- Profitability indicators (ROI, ROE, EBIT, EBITDA) in a sample of 50 companies
- Serviceability
6 WORLDWIDE COMPETITION BY COUNTRY
- North America (focus on the United States); Latin America (focus on Brazil); Western Europe (focus on Nordic Countries, Benelux, United Kingdom and Ireland, France, DACH, Italy, Spain and Portugal); Central-Eastern Europe; Russia and other CIS Countries (focus on Russia); China; Japan; Asia Pacific; Oceania; India; Middle East, Turkey; Africa
- For each Regional cluster: market size, sales data, market shares and short profiles for a sample of leading companies
7 DIRECTORY OF 350 SELECTED MENTIONED COMPANIES
Companies Mentioned
- A&E
- Acuity
- AEC
- Anchor
- Arianna
- Aurora
- Bajaj
- Bega
- Benito Urban
- BL Group
- Blachere
- Carandini
- Cariboni
- Cree
- Crompton Greaves
- Current
- CX Lighting
- Debbas
- Disano
- Eaton
- Eclatec
- Europhane
- Fagerhult
- Fiberli
- Flos
- FSL
- Gangfeng
- Gigatera
- Havells
- Hess
- Hitachi
- Holophane
- Hongli
- HP Winner
- Hubbel
- iGuzzini
- Iwasaki
- Kenall
- Kim Lighting
- Kingsun
- Klite
- Koito
- Ledvance
- Leotek
- Leviton
- lInesa Feilo
- Lingman
- Longt
- LSI
- Lumenpulse
- Maruwa
- Neri
- Nikkon
- NVC
- Opple
- Osram
- Panasonic
- RAB
- Ragni
- Repume
- Rosa
- Schrder
- Selux
- Signify
- Silvair
- Simes
- Stanley
- Sternberg
- Sunwea
- Toshiba
- Tospo
- Trilux
- Unilumin
- Visionaire
- ZHL
- Zumtobel
