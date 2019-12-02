Drone Manufacturer Ranking Report 2019: Identifies the Top 20 Commercial & Dual-use Platform Manufacturers with Info on ~400 Drone Platform Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Manufacturer Ranking 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most comprehensive outline and analysis of commercial drone platform manufacturers. It is based on months of monitoring, research and analysis by the team and the drone manufacturer ranking model which was built based on years of experience in the commercial drone industry and an intimate understanding of the drone market.

The 46-page report contains the Top 20 ranking of manufacturers exclusively present on the civil and commercial drone markets. It also contains the Top 20 ranking of manufacturers which produce dual-use drones and thus have not only commercial but also government clients. The rankings are summed up and analysed, and followed by company profiles of the Top 10 commercial and Top 10 dual-use manufacturers. The company profiles outline company partnerships, products and activities. Finally, this report also includes an .xlsx file with company information on almost 400 drone platform manufacturers.



The Drone Manufacturer Ranking Model is a based on a unique approach which takes into account market shares, market activity and public attention to competitively compare drone platform manufacturers. As a result of this model, the rankings in this report are both comprehensive and reliable. They are a product of both qualitative and quantitative research and analysis, and a look beyond the hype that drones have experienced in the past few years.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Drones: Where Do They Come From?

2.2 Drones: What Do They Look Like?

2.3 Worldwide Drone Sales



3 Civil Platform Manufacturers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Platform Manufacturer Product Placement

3.3 Top 20 Commercial Platform Manufacturers

3.4 Company Profiles



4 Dual-Use Platform Manufacturers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Top 20 Dual-Use Platform Manufacturers

4.3 Company Profiles



Appendix: Industry Definitions

