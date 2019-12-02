Global Bioplastics Industry Report 2019: Worldwide Markets and Technologies (2016-2023)
The focus of this report is on plastics made from renewable resources such as biomass or food crops. There is also some potential development of bioplastics from animal resources.
Plastics that could be produced from waste CO2 are also reviewed because of their potential impact on bioplastics, but their data are not included in the forecasts presented here. Bioplastics are further defined here as polymer materials that are produced by chemically or biologically synthesizing materials that contain renewable organic materials. Natural organic materials that are not chemically modified (e.g., wood composites are excluded).
The report includes the use of renewable resources to create monomers that replace petroleum-based monomers such as feedstocks produced from sugarcane that is used to manufacture polyester and polyethylene. Ethanol, a major product in Brazil, is one small chemical step from ethylene.
The report focuses on the following resin chemistries:
- Polylactic acid
- Thermoplastic starch
- Biopolyamides (nylons)
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates
- Biopolyols/polyurethane
- Cellulosics
- Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate
- Biopolyethylene
- Biopolyethylene terephthalate
- Polybutylene succinate
Biodegradable and photodegradable polymers made from petrochemical feedstocks are not included. Other renewable resin chemistries such as collagen and chitosan are covered but in less detail as their roles are not well developed.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars (2017) unadjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for bioplastics
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Identification of trends that will affect the use of bioplastics and their major end-use application
- Information on specific end markets for bioplastics by material types, with sections devoted to each type of renewably sourced plastic
- Analyses of market developments regarding major applications for bioplastics, including packaging, automotive, electrical/electronic, medical, building and construction
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market including Arkema, BASF, Dow Plastics, Huhtamaki, Myriant, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Synbra Technology and ZeaChem Inc.
Support from global conglomerates such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, H.J. Heinz, Ford, AT&T and Toyota is putting real wind in the sails of the renewably sourced plastics industry. At the same time, governments around the world are looking for ways to reduce their CO2 emissions and dependence on oil-based products and bioplastics are increasingly being viewed as one way to accomplish these goals.
Rising demand results in growing supply and the Chinese government's increasing support for bioplastics as a way to improve the standard of living in the country's rural regions is just one example of this. Major indigenous producers of starch plastics and other types of bioplastics are rapidly changing marketplace dynamics. Municipal governments in central, eastern and southern China are planning for strong growth in all sectors of this industry and developing countries such as Thailand and Brazil are also emerging as bioplastic-producing powerhouses.
But along with returns come risks and there are many potential setbacks that could slow down the global bioplastics market including:
- Delays in the implementation of bioplastics regulation in Europe.
- Limited demand in several important regional markets such as the U.S.
- Shifting demands for various types of materials. For example, plans to increase production capacity for bio-based PET have not been realized at the rate predicted because the packaging industry may shift to other bioplastics such as polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a new 100% biobased polymer comparable to PET that is poised to enter the market by 2020.
In this report, the five-year CAGRs are much lower than in the previous edition due to significant delays in the implementation of bioplastics regulations as well as limited demand in Europe and North America. Driving forces, however, such as the shortage of petrochemical resources and rising environmental concerns, still remain and new entrants continue to flood the market looking for new opportunities.
Large bioplastics production lines postponed in 2014 and 2015 were launched in 2016 and 2017 or will be completed in 2018 and 2019. The market is projected at double-digit CAGRs, much higher than most other plastic products.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Target Audience of the Study
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 The Bioplastics Industry
- History of Bioplastics
- Recent Developments
- Pros and Cons of Bioplastics
- Overview
- Case for Bioplastics
- Case against Bioplastics
Chapter 4 Bioplastics by Type of Resin
- Polylactic Acid Polymers
- Chemistry
- Producers
- Production
- Properties
- Processing
- Modifications
- Applications
- Compounding
- Environmental Issues
- Selling Prices
- Developments of Technologies, Markets and Production
- Starch-Based Plastics
- Chemistry
- Producers
- Production
- Processing
- Environmental Issues
- Applications
- Compounding
- Developments
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates
- Chemistry
- Producers
- Production
- Properties
- Processing
- Environmental Issues
- Applications
- Substitution Potential
- Compounding
- Selling Prices
- Polybutylene Succinate-Type Polyesters
- Chemistry
- Producers
- Production
- Properties
- Processing
- Applications
- Bio-Based Polyamides
- Chemistry
- Producers
- Production
- Properties
- Processing
- Applications
- Environmental Aspects
- Developments
- Polytrimethylene Terephthalate-Type Polyesters
- Chemistry
- Producer
- Production
- Regional Market
- Properties
- Applications
- Environmental Issues
- Developments
- Bio-Based Polyurethane
- Chemistry
- Producers
- Production
- Properties
- Applications
- Environmental Issues
- Developments
- Cellulosic
- Chemistry
- Producers
- Production
- Properties
- Applications
- Environmental Issues
- Developments
- Other Types of Bioplastics
- Bio-Based Bottle-Grade Polyester
- Bio-Based Polyethylene
- Elastomers
- Aliphatic Polyethylene Carbonate
- Global Demand
- Animal-Based Feedstocks
- Cardanol-Cellulose
- Neat Cardanol
Chapter 5 Global Outlook for Bioplastics
- Global Market of Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Global Market of Starch Plastics
- Global Market of Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Chapter 6 Bioplastics in the Americas
- U.S.
- Total Plastics
- Bioplastics
- Major Producers
- Types of Bioplastics
- Applications
- Brazil
- Total Plastics
- Bioplastics
- Major Producers
- Types of Bioplastics
- Applications
- Elsewhere in the Americas
- Canada
Chapter 7 European Bioplastics Market
- Germany
- Total Plastics
- Bioplastics
- Major Producers
- Types of Bioplastics
- Applications
- Italy
- Total Plastics
- Bioplastics
- Major Producers
- Types of Bioplastics
- Applications
- Elsewhere in Europe
- France
- The Netherlands
- The United Kingdom
Chapter 8 Asian Bioplastics Market
- China
- Total Plastics
- Bioplastics
- Major Producers
- Bioplastics Types
- Applications
- Japan
- Total Plastics
- Bioplastics
- Major Producers
- Bioplastics Types
- Applications
- Elsewhere in Asia
Chapter 9 Bioplastics Processing Technologies
- Extrusion
- Compounding
- Starch Polymers
- PLA and PHA
- Blends with Oil-Based Plastics
- Pelletizing
- Foaming
- Storage and Drying
- Use of Regrind
- Cast Film
- Thermoforming
- Injection Molding
Chapter 10 Applications
- Overview
- Packaging
- Market Forecast
- Snack Food
- Shopping Bags
- Bottles
- Thermoformed Trays
- Loose-Fill Packaging
- Cups and Utensils
- Foam Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
- Developments
- Automotive
- Market Forecast
- Interior
- Fuel Components
- Exterior
- Developments
- Agriculture
- Medical
- Market Forecast
- Disposable Devices
- Orthopedic Fixation Devices
- Drug Delivery
- Hydrogels
- Microspheres
- Tissue Engineering
- Stents
- Hygienic Products
- Medical Packaging
- Other Medical Applications
- Aircraft
- Electrical/Electronics
- Liquid-Crystal Displays
- Conductive Plastics
- Sporting Goods
- Photovoltaics
Chapter 11 Issues Facing Bioplastics
- Environmental Issues
- Composting
- Recyclability
- Food Supply Issue
- Carbon Footprint
- Government Involvement
Chapter 12 Standards and Certifications
- Bio-Based
- ASTM D6866
- PD Cen/Tr 15932:2010
- Biodegradability
- En 13432, Astm D6400 And Iso 17088
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Algix
- Arkema
- Avantium
- BASF
- Bioamber
- Biolog Biotechnologie Und Logistik Gmbh
- Biologiq Inc.
- Biome Technologies
- Biomer
- Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmbh
- Braskem
- Cardia Bioplastics
- Cargill
- Corbion
- Danimer Scientific
- Dow Plastics
- Dupont
- Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
- DSM
- Durect Corp.
- Eastman Chemical
- Fabri-Kal
- Fkur Plastics Corp.
- Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Green Day Eco-Friendly Material Co.
- Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.
- Huhtamaki
- Innovia Films
- Japan Corn Starch Co.
- JSR Corp.
- Kaneka
- Kingfa
- Laurel Biocomposite
- Metabolix (Yield10 Bioscience)
- Myriant
- Natureworks
- Novamont
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- Plaxica
- Polyone
- Rhein Chemie Additives
- Rodenburg Biopolymers Bv
- RTP Co.
- Solanyl Biopolymers
- Synbra Technology
- Tate & Lyle
- Teknor Apex
- Teijin
- Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.
- Tianjin Green Bio-Science Co. Ltd.
- Toray
- Urethane Soy Systems Co.
- Virent Energy Systems
- Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Co.
- Zeachem Inc.
- Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co.
Chapter 14 Leading Bioplastics Trade Groups
- Japan Bioplastics Association (JBPA)
- European Bioplastics
Chapter 15 Appendix I: Acronyms
Chapter 16 Appendix II: Selected Glossary of Terms
