Global Bioplastics Industry Report 2019: Worldwide Markets and Technologies (2016-2023)

The focus of this report is on plastics made from renewable resources such as biomass or food crops. There is also some potential development of bioplastics from animal resources.



Plastics that could be produced from waste CO2 are also reviewed because of their potential impact on bioplastics, but their data are not included in the forecasts presented here. Bioplastics are further defined here as polymer materials that are produced by chemically or biologically synthesizing materials that contain renewable organic materials. Natural organic materials that are not chemically modified (e.g., wood composites are excluded).



The report includes the use of renewable resources to create monomers that replace petroleum-based monomers such as feedstocks produced from sugarcane that is used to manufacture polyester and polyethylene. Ethanol, a major product in Brazil, is one small chemical step from ethylene.



The report focuses on the following resin chemistries:

Polylactic acid

Thermoplastic starch

Biopolyamides (nylons)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Biopolyols/polyurethane

Cellulosics

Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate

Biopolyethylene

Biopolyethylene terephthalate

Polybutylene succinate

Biodegradable and photodegradable polymers made from petrochemical feedstocks are not included. Other renewable resin chemistries such as collagen and chitosan are covered but in less detail as their roles are not well developed.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars (2017) unadjusted for inflation.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for bioplastics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Identification of trends that will affect the use of bioplastics and their major end-use application

Information on specific end markets for bioplastics by material types, with sections devoted to each type of renewably sourced plastic

Analyses of market developments regarding major applications for bioplastics, including packaging, automotive, electrical/electronic, medical, building and construction

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market including Arkema, BASF, Dow Plastics, Huhtamaki, Myriant, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Synbra Technology and ZeaChem Inc.

Support from global conglomerates such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, H.J. Heinz, Ford, AT&T and Toyota is putting real wind in the sails of the renewably sourced plastics industry. At the same time, governments around the world are looking for ways to reduce their CO2 emissions and dependence on oil-based products and bioplastics are increasingly being viewed as one way to accomplish these goals.



Rising demand results in growing supply and the Chinese government's increasing support for bioplastics as a way to improve the standard of living in the country's rural regions is just one example of this. Major indigenous producers of starch plastics and other types of bioplastics are rapidly changing marketplace dynamics. Municipal governments in central, eastern and southern China are planning for strong growth in all sectors of this industry and developing countries such as Thailand and Brazil are also emerging as bioplastic-producing powerhouses.



But along with returns come risks and there are many potential setbacks that could slow down the global bioplastics market including:



Delays in the implementation of bioplastics regulation in Europe.

Limited demand in several important regional markets such as the U.S.

Shifting demands for various types of materials. For example, plans to increase production capacity for bio-based PET have not been realized at the rate predicted because the packaging industry may shift to other bioplastics such as polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a new 100% biobased polymer comparable to PET that is poised to enter the market by 2020.



In this report, the five-year CAGRs are much lower than in the previous edition due to significant delays in the implementation of bioplastics regulations as well as limited demand in Europe and North America. Driving forces, however, such as the shortage of petrochemical resources and rising environmental concerns, still remain and new entrants continue to flood the market looking for new opportunities.

Large bioplastics production lines postponed in 2014 and 2015 were launched in 2016 and 2017 or will be completed in 2018 and 2019. The market is projected at double-digit CAGRs, much higher than most other plastic products.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Target Audience of the Study

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 The Bioplastics Industry

History of Bioplastics

Recent Developments

Pros and Cons of Bioplastics

Overview

Case for Bioplastics

Case against Bioplastics

Chapter 4 Bioplastics by Type of Resin

Polylactic Acid Polymers

Chemistry

Producers

Production

Properties

Processing

Modifications

Applications

Compounding

Environmental Issues

Selling Prices

Developments of Technologies, Markets and Production

Starch-Based Plastics

Chemistry

Producers

Production

Processing

Environmental Issues

Applications

Compounding

Developments

Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Chemistry

Producers

Production

Properties

Processing

Environmental Issues

Applications

Substitution Potential

Compounding

Selling Prices

Polybutylene Succinate-Type Polyesters

Chemistry

Producers

Production

Properties

Processing

Applications

Bio-Based Polyamides

Chemistry

Producers

Production

Properties

Processing

Applications

Environmental Aspects

Developments

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate-Type Polyesters

Chemistry

Producer

Production

Regional Market

Properties

Applications

Environmental Issues

Developments

Bio-Based Polyurethane

Chemistry

Producers

Production

Properties

Applications

Environmental Issues

Developments

Cellulosic

Chemistry

Producers

Production

Properties

Applications

Environmental Issues

Developments

Other Types of Bioplastics

Bio-Based Bottle-Grade Polyester

Bio-Based Polyethylene

Elastomers

Aliphatic Polyethylene Carbonate

Global Demand

Animal-Based Feedstocks

Cardanol-Cellulose

Neat Cardanol

Chapter 5 Global Outlook for Bioplastics

Global Market of Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Global Market of Starch Plastics

Global Market of Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Chapter 6 Bioplastics in the Americas

U.S.

Total Plastics

Bioplastics

Major Producers

Types of Bioplastics

Applications

Brazil

Total Plastics

Bioplastics

Major Producers

Types of Bioplastics

Applications

Elsewhere in the Americas

Canada

Chapter 7 European Bioplastics Market

Germany

Total Plastics

Bioplastics

Major Producers

Types of Bioplastics

Applications

Italy

Total Plastics

Bioplastics

Major Producers

Types of Bioplastics

Applications

Elsewhere in Europe

France

The Netherlands

The United Kingdom

Chapter 8 Asian Bioplastics Market

China

Total Plastics

Bioplastics

Major Producers

Bioplastics Types

Applications

Japan

Total Plastics

Bioplastics

Major Producers

Bioplastics Types

Applications

Elsewhere in Asia

Chapter 9 Bioplastics Processing Technologies

Extrusion

Compounding

Starch Polymers

PLA and PHA

Blends with Oil-Based Plastics

Pelletizing

Foaming

Storage and Drying

Use of Regrind

Cast Film

Thermoforming

Injection Molding

Chapter 10 Applications

Overview

Packaging

Market Forecast

Snack Food

Shopping Bags

Bottles

Thermoformed Trays

Loose-Fill Packaging

Cups and Utensils

Foam Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Developments

Automotive

Market Forecast

Interior

Fuel Components

Exterior

Developments

Agriculture

Medical

Market Forecast

Disposable Devices

Orthopedic Fixation Devices

Drug Delivery

Hydrogels

Microspheres

Tissue Engineering

Stents

Hygienic Products

Medical Packaging

Other Medical Applications

Aircraft

Electrical/Electronics

Liquid-Crystal Displays

Conductive Plastics

Sporting Goods

Photovoltaics

Chapter 11 Issues Facing Bioplastics

Environmental Issues

Composting

Recyclability

Food Supply Issue

Carbon Footprint

Government Involvement

Chapter 12 Standards and Certifications

Bio-Based

ASTM D6866

PD Cen/Tr 15932:2010

Biodegradability

En 13432, Astm D6400 And Iso 17088

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Algix

Arkema

Avantium

BASF

Bioamber

Biolog Biotechnologie Und Logistik Gmbh

Biologiq Inc.

Biome Technologies

Biomer

Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmbh

Braskem

Cardia Bioplastics

Cargill

Corbion

Danimer Scientific

Dow Plastics

Dupont

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

DSM

Durect Corp.

Eastman Chemical

Fabri-Kal

Fkur Plastics Corp.

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Green Day Eco-Friendly Material Co.

Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.

Huhtamaki

Innovia Films

Japan Corn Starch Co.

JSR Corp.

Kaneka

Kingfa

Laurel Biocomposite

Metabolix (Yield10 Bioscience)

Myriant

Natureworks

Novamont

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Plaxica

Polyone

Rhein Chemie Additives

Rodenburg Biopolymers Bv

RTP Co.

Solanyl Biopolymers

Synbra Technology

Tate & Lyle

Teknor Apex

Teijin

Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Green Bio-Science Co. Ltd.

Toray

Urethane Soy Systems Co.

Virent Energy Systems

Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Co.

Zeachem Inc.

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co.

Chapter 14 Leading Bioplastics Trade Groups

Japan Bioplastics Association (JBPA)

European Bioplastics

Chapter 15 Appendix I: Acronyms



Chapter 16 Appendix II: Selected Glossary of Terms



