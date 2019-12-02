Worldwide Thermoformed Plastics Markets, 2017-2018 Analysis and Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoformed Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of thermoformed plastics and for the various applications for thermoformed plastics in different fields and industries, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The global thermoformed plastic market is growing at a significant rate. Thermoformed plastics compete with injection molded and blow molded plastics along with nonplastic materials such as glass, paper, and metals, and they have also undergone several technical advances.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Quantification of consumption markets for major types of plastics used as thermoformed materials into each of their major applications, which include rigid food and healthcare packaging, automobiles, building products, and an array of consumer and industrial/commercial products

Information on the market dynamics of thermoformed plastics, which include resin producers, plastic sheet producers, thermoformers and those in the major industries using these products

A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues impacting the global market

Profiles of the major companies that produce the key plastic materials that are converted into thermoformed products

Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Associated Thermoforming Inc., Bardes Plastics Inc., Clear Lam Packaging Inc., Display Pack Inc., and Fiber Pad Inc.

The most prominent resins used in the thermoforming process are:

Polystyrene (PS) and high-impact polystyrene (HIPS)

Polypropylene (PP)

High- and low-density polyethylene (HDPE/LDPE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and other acrylates

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polycarbonate

Other miscellaneous resins



Thermoformed plastics find wide application in the following major fields:

Food packaging products.

Healthcare/medical packaging products.

Electronic packaging products.

Building, home and construction products.

Aerospace and aviation products.

Appliances and consumer goods/products.

Automotive products.

Miscellaneous products.

An analysis of the global market as well as the regional markets for these applications has been made.

Company Profiles

Algus Packaging Inc.

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner Gmbh & Co. Kg

Amcor Ltd.

Amut-Comi Spa

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Asheville Thermoform Plastics Inc.

Associated Packaging Technologies

Associated Thermoforming Inc.

Astrapak Ltd.

Bardes Plastics Inc.

BASF SE

Bemis Co. Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Blue Ridge Thermoforming Llc

Brentwood Industries Inc.

Brown Machine Llc

Clear Lam Packaging Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv

CM Packaging

CM Packaging Inc.

CMS Spa (Costruzioni Macchine Speciali)

Colimatic Usa Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh

Curbell Plastics Inc.

Dart Container Corp.

Display Pack Inc.

Dordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

DS Smith Plc

D&W Fine Pack Llc

Fabri-Kal Corp.

Fiber Pad Inc.

Gabler Thermoform Gmbh & Co. Kg

Geiss Ag

Genpak Llc

Giovanni Mondini Spa

Gn Thermoforming Equipment

Graham Packaging Co. Inc.

Greiner Packaging Gmbh

Groupe Guillin

Hangzhou Xunda Clamshell Packaging Co.

Huhtamki Oyj

Illig Maschinenbau Gmbh & Co. Kg

Indelco Plastics Corp.

Indepak Inc.

Industrial Custom Products Inc.

Innovative Plastics Corp.

International Paper Co.

Key Packaging Co. Inc.

Kiefel Gmbh

Klockner Pentaplast Europe Gmbh & Co. Kg

Lacerta Group Inc.

Linpac Senior Holdings Ltd.

Maac Machinery Corp.

Mayfield Plastics Inc.

Mondi Group

Mullinix Packaging Inc.

Neenah Inc.

Nelipak Corp.

Ossid Llc

Pactiv Llc

Par-Pak Ltd.

Peiyu Plastics Corp.

Pendaform Corp.

Peninsula Packaging Llc

Peninsula Plastics Co. Inc.

Placon Corp. Inc.

Plastic Ingenuity Inc.

Plastiform Inc.

Plaxall Inc.

Pregis Corp.

Prent Corp.

Productive Plastics Inc.

Ray Products Inc.

Reflex Packaging Inc.

Rui'An Litai Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Sencorpwhite

Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Silgan Plastics Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

Southpack Llc

Spartech Corp.

Spencer Industries Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Techniform Industries Inc.

Tegrant Corp.

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Tek Pak Inc.

Tray-Pak Corp.

UFP Technologies Inc.

Universal Plastics Corp.

Universal Protective Packaging Inc.

Vantage Plastics

Vitalo Industries Nv

Walter Drake Inc.

Westrock Co.

Wilbert Plastic Services Inc.

Winpak Portion Packaging Inc.

WM Thermoforming Machines

Wonderpack Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Zed Industries

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptuswj

