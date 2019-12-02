In its latest issue, European CEO explores how businesses can remain agile in a digital world and the best ways of managing an ageing workforce

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital technologies evolve so rapidly that by the time businesses have adopted them, they are no longer quite so cutting edge. More than ever, organisations need to pre-empt the next big thing, instead of simply going with the flow.



Sunil Prashara, CEO of the Project Management Institute, wants to support companies in their efforts to remain agile. In an exclusive interview , Prashara told European CEO that one of the areas in which many companies are struggling is recruitment. Today, securing the most talented hires requires more than just impressive profit margins.

“Young people today are looking for companies that have some kind of ethical standing and social impact – those that believe in something beyond just making money,” Prashara explained. “I think this is an outlook that more organisations should be adopting. Ultimately, it is a sustainable way of working because companies that are centred around values will be in a great position to attract talent in the future.”

European CEO’s Winter 2020 issue also investigates the idea of career extension and how working for longer could deliver prolonged fulfilment in old age. In particular, businesses need to remember that the desire for career progression is just as strong for a 60-year-old as it is for a 25-year-old, writes Charlotte Gifford.

Meanwhile, James Billot explores some of the stubborn economic challenges that continue to plague Europe’s southern states. More than a decade on from the financial crisis, eurozone nations like Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain still suffer from worrying levels of youth unemployment and some of the continent’s highest rates of poverty.

Elsewhere in the magazine, European CEO investigates the financial world’s efforts to move on from the LIBOR scandal and the importance of companies having a clear CEO succession plan in place.

To read about all of this and more, pick up the latest copy of European CEO magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

