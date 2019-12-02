Top Four Reasons to attend Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020 in London

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020

SMi Group share the top four reasons to attend the only event specifically dedicated to robotics in the land environment, taking place next April

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The development and implementation of unmanned and autonomous ground systems is becoming increasingly important in discussions about force-generation, force-planning and future acquisition. As enhanced RAS systems enable militaries to see more, understand more, cover a greater area and be more lethal, these game-changing capabilities are critical in today’s digital battlespace.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to host the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) conference, which will return to London on the 1st-2nd April 2020 for its third successful year. The conference will highlight the 5 priorities established by the UK MoD in the development of RAS, including situational awareness, lethality, manoeuvrability, survivability ad sustainability. It will also cover themes such as counter-IED, deep learning, AI, international cooperation, and communication systems, providing delegates with the ability to return to their defence force with the latest information and contacts in a game-changing industry.The brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up for the conference can be downloaded at: www.robotics-autonomous.com/EINpr2 Top 4 reasons to attend Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020:1) The conference is the leading event in Europe for senior RAS decision-makers, operators and experts. No other event has a singular focus on unmanned and autonomous systems in the land environment or can offer attendees the opportunity to meet and network with so many RAS professionals.2) New for 2020: focus on Robotic Platoon Vehicles, autonomy and manned/unmanned teaming; new speakers from the UK, US, Estonia, Sweden and Australia.3) Delegates can hear the latest updates on the UK Ministry of Defence’s Robotics and Autonomous Systems programmes with a dedicated panel discussion on UK RAS modernisation.4) Delegates will discover the latest in RAS technology and find new products, techniques and opportunities in this dynamic field. For example, they will hear from leading RAS companies (including FLIR and QinetiQ) on their newest products and projects, and learn more about what the military end-user needs from their robotic systems.For those who would like to attend, there is a £400 early bird discount for bookings made by 13th December 2019. Register online at: www.robotics-autonomous.com/EINpr2 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems1st-2nd April 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: FLIRSponsored by: Lockheed Martin & QinetiQFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



