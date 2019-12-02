Global SVOD Platform Analysis, 2010-2019 & 2025: Subscriber & Revenue Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SVOD Platform Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Five global platforms will have 529 million SVOD subscribers by 2025. According to the analyst, these five global platforms will add 257 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 - doubling their total.



The SVOD sector received a boost in November 2019 with the roll-outs of Disney+ and Apple TV+. A further lift will come when HBO Max starts in spring 2020.



Disney+ will be the biggest winner by taking its total to 101 million subscribers. Netflix will increase by 70 million subscribers; revealing that there is still growth for the most established platform. However, Netflix will only add 6 million subscribers in the US.

The report comprises two parts:

29-page PDF containing profiles of the global SVOD players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock and ViacomCBS.

Excel workbook for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max; providing subscriber and revenue forecasts for every year for each of 138 countries from 2010 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Disney+

HBO Max

Netflix

Peacock

ViacomCBS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d33pqz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.