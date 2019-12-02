Worldwide Whey Protein Markets, 2017-2019 & 2025: Study of Current & Emerging Uses

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein: Current and Emerging Uses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The whey protein market has been witnessing significant growth owing to the increased awareness regarding the benefits of whey in functional food. Whey has numerous advantages in the forms of increasing body strength, reducing cell stress, inducing weight loss and helping the body cope with allergens. These qualities have resulted in whey being a preferred choice product for people interested in maintaining physical fitness.



The other major use of whey protein is in the fortification of infant formulas. These has increased acceptance towards the use of WPI (whey protein isolate) and WPC (whey protein concentrate) in infant food as they result in a product which is closest to natural human milk.



Whey protein concentrates (WPC) were the largest consumed whey protein product, as they are the least expensive among all whey products and have comparable properties to other whey products. There are numerous advantages to use of WPC apart from just being a protein supplement for people trying to gain muscle. They are a great way to reduce weight, as a consistent intake of WPC results in stable sugar levels and low cell stress, which help weight loss. The growing obesity concern globally is expected to provide a positive impetus to market growth.



The food and beverage industry was the largest user of whey protein, as these ingredients are increasingly used in functional food. The primary use of whey protein in the food and beverage industry is in the form of sports supplements and functional food. WPI and WPC are extensively added in sports and cereal bars and are marketed as a complete breakfast. Since they keep you full for longer, they are an excellent option for weight loss and are increasingly being promoted as health food products.



The other major use of whey protein is in the form of sports drinks. Whey protein is extensively used in RTD (ready to drink) form containing whey mixed with milk and other nutrients. A large number of gymgoers are pressed for time and prefer to work out as part of their daily routine before heading out for their workday. These RTD protein shakes make for an excellent post-workout meal and are being marketed as such.



The report includes:

A brief general outlook of current and emerging applications of whey protein

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Detailed regional trade analysis, and import and export of whey protein ingredients in value and volumetric terms

Identification of shifts in the market and the competitive landscape among key market players, their recent developments, major M&A deals and strategic alliances

Examination of drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that would impact this industry

Comprehensive profiles of major participatory companies within the market, including Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Amul, Hilmar Cheese Co., Milk Specialties Global, Fonterra Cooperative Group and Carbery

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends and Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Raising the Demand for Dairy-based Products with High Nutritional Value

Technological Advancements

Consumers' Belief in the Health Benefits

Rising Protein Consumption

Growing Dietary Supplements Market

Market Restraint Analysis

Low Acceptance of Protein Sources Other than Soy

Business Environment Analysis: Whey Protein Ingredient Market

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis

Market Size and Growth Prospects

Regulatory Framework

European Whey Products Association (EWPA)

U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA)

Price Trend Analysis

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Chapter 4 Whey Protein Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

Whey Protein Concentrates Overview

Whey Protein Concentrates Market Analysis

Global Whey Protein Concentrates Market

Global Whey Protein Concentrates Market by Region

Global Whey Protein Concentrates Market by Country

Whey Protein Isolates Overview

Whey Protein Hydrolysates Overview

Chapter 5 Whey Protein Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

Food and Beverages Overview

Food and Beverages Market Analysis

Global Whey Protein Market in Food and Beverages

Global Whey Protein Market in Food and Beverages by Region

Global Whey Protein Market in Food and Beverages by Country

Infant Formulation Overview

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Chapter 6 Whey Protein Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Market Player and Recent Development

Glanbia PLC (Glanbia Nutrition)

AGROPUR US

Milk Specialties

Arla Food Ingredients

Groupe Lactalis

Carbery Group Ltd

Industry Impact

Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Amul

Arla Foods

Carbery

Fonterra Cooperative Group

Glanbia PLC

Grande Cheese Co.

Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.

Kerry Group

Lactalis International

Leprino Foods

Milk Specialties Global

