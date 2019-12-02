Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Analysis 2017-2019 & 2023 Featuring 3M, Global Wafers Co, Mechatronik Systemtechnik, Nissan Chemical Corp, Samsung, Shanghai Simgui Technology, and More
This report forecasts the market for compound semiconductor wafers for 2018-2023. The report presents the market forecast in terms of dollar value ($ million) and shipment volume (msi).
Semiconductor wafers covered in this report include silicon and compound semiconductor materials. Stability in the ASP will be largely due to price escalation in silicon wafers in 2018-2019. Compound semiconductor wafers, on the other hand, will witness a steady decline in ASP. Silicon wafer manufacturing requires substantive investment and long gestation periods. Consequently, there are only a few wafer manufacturers large enough to influence pricing. The rest cater mainly to niche markets.
Another pertinent observation is that the scale of operations in silicon wafers is substantially higher than in compound semiconductors. The ASP of silicon wafers is also much lower. There is an ever-growing pressure on silicon availability due to demand from the solar/photovoltaic (PV) cell industry. Superior material properties of specific compound semiconductors have prompted designers to increasingly look toward compound semiconductors.
The low ASP of silicon wafers is primarily due to the abundant availability of silicon for compound semiconductors; notwithstanding the pressure exerted by solar/PV cell industry. It should also be remembered that compound semiconductors are in demand in the solar/PV cell industry, though not to the same extent as silicon. There is an additional factor that lowers the ASP of silicon wafers. Presently, silicon wafers, alone, are available in 300 mm diameters, commercially.
This is in sharp contrast to compound semiconductors. Even 200 mm wafer sizes are yet to achieve mainstream status. Greater diameters translate into greater surface area. This ultimately translates into greater yield. While the requirement for semiconductor materials increases proportionally to the square of the ratio of diameters; materials account for only a fraction of the overall manufacturing process cost. Other contributing factors to the manufacturing cost do not increase it to the same extent.
It is always attractive, operationally, to work with larger diameters. The advantage of working with larger diameters is more pronounced for silicon wafers as the basic material cost is lower than that of compound semiconductors. Consequently, a comparable increase in yield is achieved with much lower incremental costs for silicon, compared to compound semiconductors.
For ASP movement, wafer manufacturers have historically resorted to a steady annual reduction in wafer prices followed by an occasional rise (once every few years) in response to rising input costs. This spike in prices is followed by a steady decline, yearly, which is expected as the input costs stabilize and manufacturers benefit from the depreciation of equipment. The spike in prices in 2018-2019 however, is expected to be sharp enough to keep prices on an even keel in 2023, compared to 2018 levels.
The report includes:
- 72 data tables and 10 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for semiconductor silicon wafers
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Identification of potential applications of semiconductor silicon wafers in consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, defence, and healthcare industry
- Overview of various bonding technologies in the semiconductor silicon wafers industry, including direct bonding, surface activated bonding, plasma activated bonding and anodic bonding
- Coverage of major innovation initiatives in silicon wafer fabrication technology
- Detailed analysis of major vendors and suppliers of the industry, including 3M, Global Wafers Co., Ltd., Mechatronik Systemtechnik GmbH, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Samsung, Shanghai Simgui Technology, Toshiba and Wafer World Inc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of the Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Semiconductor Device Manufacturing and Material Properties
- Steps in Semiconductor Device Manufacturing
- Wafering
- Fabrication
- Packaging
- Silicon (Si)
- Silicon and the Periodic Table
- The Carbon Family
- Silicon
- Compound Semiconductors
- Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
- Indium Phosphide (InP)
- Gallium Nitride (GaN)
- Group II-VI: Oxides, Sulfides, Selenides and Tellurides
- Group IV: Silicon-Based Compounds and Alloys
- Gate Definition Methodology
- Transistor-Transistor Logic (TTL)
- Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
- Field Effect Transistor (FET)
- Metal Oxide/Insulator Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MISFET/MOSFET)
- Bipolar CMOS (BiCMOS)
- Metal Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MESFET)
- High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT)
- Hetero-Junction Bipolar Transistor (HBT)
- Wafer Sizing
- The 450 mm Wafer Challenge
Chapter 4 Crystal Growth Methods
- Introduction
- Czochralski (CZ) and Related Methods
- Methodology
- Key Vendors and Innovations
- Bridgman-Stockbarger and Related Methods
- Float Zone (FZ) and Allied Methods
- Post-Crystal Growth Wafer Processing
- Ingot Formation, Grinding and Trimming
- Wafer Slicing and Rounding
- Lapping
Chapter 5 Wafer-Bonding Process
- Direct Bonding
- Methodology
- Advantages
- Surface-Activated Bonding (SAB)
- Plasma-Activated Bonding (PAB)
- Anodic Bonding
- Market Overview
Chapter 6 Node Sizes
- Introduction
- Overview of the Etching Process
- Equipment Involved
- Process Challenges
- Moore's Law
- 10 nm and Less
- Architecture
- Key Developments
- 12 nm to 22 nm
- Architecture
- Key Developments
- 28 nm and More
- Architecture
- Key Developments
- Market Overview
Chapter 7 Regional Markets
Chapter 8 Global Markets
- Telecommunications
- Market Overview
- Breakdown by Crystal Growth Method
- Breakdown by Wafer-Bonding Method
- Breakdown by Node Size
- Breakdown by Regional Market
- Instrumentation and Scientific Research
- Healthcare
- Energy, Defense and Surveillance
- Computing and Entertainment
- Industrial and Automotive
- Retail and Others
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Breakdown by Category
- Breakdown by Year
- Breakdown by Country
- Profile of Assignees
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M
- II-VI Epiworks
- Aixtron
- Applied Materials
- Alineason
- Brewer Science Inc.
- CMK SRO
- Disco Corp.
- Electronics And Materials Corp. Ltd (E&M)
- Elkem
- EV Group
- Globalwafers Japan Co. Ltd.
- Hemlock Semiconductor Corp.
- Kokusai Electric
- Intel
- Lintec Corp.
- Mechatronik Systemtechnik Gmbh
- Micron
- Nichia Corp.
- Nissan Chemical Corp.
- Okmetic
- Powerchip
- Samsung
- Shanghai Simgui Technology
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Siltronix Silicon Technologies
- Silicon Materials Inc.
- Silicon Valley Microelectronics
- Siltronic Ag
- SK Hynix
- SK Siltron
- Soitec
- Sumco Corp.
- Suss Micro Tec Ag
- Synova
- Thermcraft
- Tokuyama Corp.
- Toshiba
- TSMC
- Ulvac Inc.
- UMC
- Virginia Semiconductor
- Wacker Chemie Ag
- Wafer Works Corp.
- Wafer World Inc
