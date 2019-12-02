Orange Poland Selects Juniper Networks for Major Core Network Upgrade to Optimize Traffic Management and Increase Network Resilience

Mobile and Fixed Customers Will Benefit from Better Performance for Today and for Future 5G Traffic

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks , a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has been chosen by Orange Poland to enhance the resilience and automation capabilities of its IP network core. This will ensure Orange Poland is ready to meet the growing demands of its fixed and mobile network users, specifically in preparation for the roll-out of 5G.

Orange Poland’s core network is based on Juniper Networks® MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform that includes MX2020, MX2010, MX10003 and MX960. Additionally, with the deployment of NorthStar Controller, Juniper’s WAN controller for software-defined traffic optimization, Orange Poland will deliver a powerful and flexible traffic-engineering solution that enables granular visibility into and control over IP/MPLS flows in their network.

Furthermore, with the expected addition of Juniper’s Contrail HealthBot next year, Orange Poland’s WAN network will have an automated toolset for visibility into operational performance and infrastructure resources. This will allow Orange Poland to leverage big-data analytics and machine learning in a distributed architecture that puts the power of self-driving infrastructure at the core of Orange Poland’s cloud.

News highlights:

This deployment will provide a host of benefits, including:

The automation of Orange Poland’s WAN, enhancing the management of label-switched paths (LSP), redirecting LSPs for maintaining the network resilience in case of failures and maintenance windows

The optimization of its infrastructure by monitoring telemetry data, combined with planning tools, to help create explicit routing paths dynamically using a global view based on user-defined constraints

Increased network utilization and enabling a customized and programmable networking experience for the creation of traffic-engineering paths across the network

Once Contrail HealthBot is in place, Orange Poland will be able to utilise its telemetry and management features to improve service delivery across its network. In addition, real-time and historic monitoring, performance visibility and dynamic optimization features improve cloud orchestration, security, accounting and planning.

Supporting Quotes:

“With more than 20 million subscribers across mobile, FTTH, DSL and fixed telephony, Orange Poland is constantly evaluating ways to improve the performance and reliability of our network. By implementing Juniper’s intelligent network automation tools in our core network, we can deliver savings in network operations, mitigate network incidents and better deploy network resources - a vital consideration for our move to 5G.”

- Witold Konopka, Director of WAN Transport, Orange Poland

“People are increasingly reliant on mobile devices, applications and services, and the growth of cloud services, combined with the initial launches of 5G, have built up user expectations of faster downloads and high-quality application performance from our service providers. Orange Poland is driving to meet that demand head on, while creating a sustainable business model that monetizes its investment effectively.”

- Manfred Opificius, Vice President, Service Provider Sales, EMEA, Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net), or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Orange Polska:

Orange Polska is Poland’s leading telecommunication provider, operating in all segments of the Polish telecom market. As at the end of 2017 Orange Polska had over 14.4 million mobile customers, 3.7 million fixed voice and 2.4 million broadband customers (mass market). As at the end of 2016, Orange Polska achieved revenue of PLN 11.4 billion, with EBITDA margin at 24.7 percent.

Media Relations: Pelin Murphy Juniper Networks +44 (0) 1372 385 686 pelin@juniper.net Media Relations: Piotr Domański Orange Poland Tel: +48 22 527 39 80 Piotr.Domanski2@orange.com



