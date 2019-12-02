Quosphere Announces Acquisition of its Salesforce Unit

MUMBAI, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quosphere, a mid-sized global technology company, announced today that their Salesforce practice, which has been digitally transforming and enriching the customer experience, is now being acquired by Ingram Micro, a $50 billion company and world's largest technology distributor.Quosphere was recognized as the "Emerging Partner of the Year" in 2016 for Salesforce practice. It was one of the fastest-growing businesses for Quosphere with one of the highest customer satisfaction score of 98%, indicating the depth Quosphere was able to achieve.While announcing the acquisition, Kushal Jaiswal, CEO at Quosphere, said, "Quosphere has had a tremendous growth story since its inception in 2011. We have been able to build a family of digital transformers, visual storytellers, AI experts, and data scientists. Our Salesforce practice has helped companies globally, transform sales outreach, and advance their customer experience. Today, we're immensely excited that our Salesforce journey will now be pursued and scaled to new heights by Ingram Micro, while we continue to remain invested in executing our vision for AI & Data Advocacy initiatives for our customers worldwide."Speaking at the event, Jyotil Mankad, Director & Head of Cloud Business at Ingram Micro stated, "This acquisition is an excellent enhancement to our implementation & consulting capabilities on Salesforce. We look forward to leveraging the team's technical expertise and depth to deliver even more value to our partners and customers over and above the world-class cloud & software applications that we bring to market."About Quosphere:Quosphere is a technology agnostic company operating in 3 continents. As an award-winning partner to large enterprises, technology challengers, and Fortune's Global 1000, Quosphere specializes in transformative strategic consulting offering domain-centric solutions in the areas of Data Management, Business Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence.For more information, visit https://www.quosphere.com About Ingram Micro:Ingram Micro Inc. is the world's largest technology distributor, providing sales, marketing, and logistics services. Ranked at number 62 in the 2015 Fortune 500, the company operates in 160 countries with approximately 200,000 customers and partners worldwide.



