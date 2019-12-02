/EIN News/ -- Press Release, Helsinki, 2 December 2019 at 10 am (EET)

Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS installed at Rockford Psychiatric Medical Services, US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Rockford Psychiatric Medical Services has started using Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS technology.

Rockford Psychiatric Medical Services is a private psychiatric clinic located in Illinois, US. The clinic’s expertise covers a variety of psychiatric clinical services and mental health counselling. The clinic is led by William J. Giakas, MD, who also provides psychiatric consultation for other clinics in the region.

Rockford Psychiatric Medical Services uses Nexstim’s NBT® system to treat patients with major depressive disorder.

Dr. Giakas commented: “I’ve recently added the Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS to my practice for the treatment of major depression and I could not be more excited to offer this advanced technology to the Rockford region. This system is very sophisticated and personalizes treatment by using the patient’s own brain MR images to guide focused stimulation of specific areas of the brain to relieve symptoms. The Nexstim system gives me great confidence in the successful delivery of TMS treatment of depression.”

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim Plc said: “We are pleased to announce that Dr. Giakas and his team has now started to use Nexstim’s SmartFocus® TMS technology. One of Nexstim’s strategic corner stones is to help private clinics in the United States to treat more and more patients suffering from depression. The unique therapy business model we are offering allows us to grow both our customer’s business as well as ours while helping us to maintain a continuous revenue stream.”





Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com





About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.