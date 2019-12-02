Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market to reach USD 4,062.7 Million by 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Asthma to Boost Growth: Fortune Business

Key Companies Covered in the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Research Report are Proteus Digital Health, Ypsomed Holding, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BD, West Pharmaceutical Services, Propeller Health (A ResMed Company), Adherium, Cohero Health, Inc. and other key market players.

To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures

Highlights of the Report

Elaborate information regarding the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market trends, growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive landscape, namely, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, etc.

Regional analysis consisting of North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and Rest of the World.

Rising Emphasis on Preventive Care of Chronic Diseases to Propel Growth

A rising incidence of chronic diseases across the world is creating more opportunities for the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market growth. In 2016, the Global Burden of Disease Study mentioned that the prevalence of COPD went up by approximately 14.7 percent between the period of 1990 to 2015. Besides, connected drug delivery devices possess various novel benefits. So, people are rapidly inclining towards them by replacing the manual devices.

Moreover, an increasing focus on preventive care of chronic disorders is likely to contribute to the market growth in the coming years. The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, for instance, had published a study in 2015 that highlighted that in New Zealand, the adoption of smart inhalers grew up to 84.0 percent amongst asthmatic children from 2014 to 2015.



Bluetooth Segment to Dominate: Need to Connect Smartphones with Drug Delivery Devices Will Surge Demand

In terms of technology, the market is grouped into near field communication (NFC), Bluetooth, and others. The Bluetooth segment is expected to lead the market. It is occurring because of the increasing utilization of this technology for connecting drug delivery devices with smartphones. Apart from that, ease-of-use, as well as high compatibility of this technology with other devices, would drive the growth of this segment. NFC devices, on the other hand, provide superior data transmission and extended battery life. These properties would increase the adoption of these devices in the near future.

Key Market Players

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the renowned companies operating in the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market. They are as follows:

BD

Proteus Digital Health

Cohero Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Adherium

West Pharmaceutical Services

Ypsomed Holding

Propeller Health (A ResMed Company)



Increasing Demand for Digital Medical Devices to Favor Growth in Europe

North America had generated USD 253.0 million Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market revenue in 2018. The region is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forthcoming years. Strategic collaborations, existence of major players, increasing healthcare expenditure, and well-established infrastructure are some of the most significant drivers of the market in this region. Europe is experiencing a rising demand for digital medical devices as well as a higher adoption of connected drug delivery devices on account of an urgent requirement to improve the patient experience.

Asia Pacific is showcasing a rise in the number of awareness programs regarding the cost benefits of connected drug delivery devices. It is also exhibiting an increasing adoption of innovative medical technology. These factors are set to create high growth opportunities.

FindAir Launches its Smart Inhaler Device Called FindAir ONE in Europe

January 2019: FindAir, a developer of digital systems for asthma and COPD control, based in Poland, announced the launch of FindAir ONE in Europe. It is a commercial smart inhaler device that can be connected to an accompanying web or mobile app wirelessly for doctors and patients alike. It is to be attached to the COPD or asthma rescue medication in the form of a pMDI inhaler. It gathers information about the usage of each drug as well as the circumstances of that use.



(Have a Look at Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry)



